PARIS (AP) — Bill Beaumont will seek reelection as World Rugby president and has chosen French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte as his candidate for vice chairman.

Beaumont and Laporte have pledged to strengthen the development of international competitions, especially those involving Tier 2 nations, improve the financial sustainability of the game and promote women's rugby.

“Bernard is a great servant of the game and shares my vision for a strong, sustainable and inclusive game that provides even greater opportunity for expansion and growth," Beaumont said in a statement.

The 67-year-old Beaumont, a former England international, was elected four years ago as a replacement for Bernard Lapasset, with Agustin Pichot as vice chairman. The election will take place in May during a council meeting.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports