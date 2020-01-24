All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 17-2-9 12-8-3 10-4-3 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 15-7-2 14-8-2 16-2-0 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 16-8-2 12-8-3 9-6-1 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 12-6-7 13-11-0 7-6-1 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 14-6-3 8-14-4 8-9-1 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 10-12-4 12-9-3 5-9-2 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 12-8-4 5-15-4 6-7-4 Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199 8-16-2 4-19-2 5-11-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 15-5-4 18-6-1 9-7-1 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 18-5-3 13-9-2 5-3-3 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 15-7-3 14-8-2 9-7-2 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 16-9-2 11-7-6 10-5-3 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 17-8-1 12-10-2 5-10-1 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 17-4-4 10-13-2 9-2-3 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 13-10-2 10-11-2 10-5-0 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 7-9-7 10-15-0 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 17-4-4 13-7-4 10-3-1 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 14-7-4 14-8-2 8-8-2 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 15-7-2 12-10-2 10-5-2 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 12-12-3 12-9-3 6-7-2 Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160 11-11-2 14-11-2 7-6-3 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166 14-6-4 9-15-2 5-8-1 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 11-9-4 11-9-3 7-5-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 16-5-3 11-13-1 10-5-1 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 12-8-3 14-10-2 9-6-1 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 13-7-3 13-12-2 7-6-1 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 12-10-2 14-10-3 9-6-3 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 14-10-3 11-10-4 11-5-2 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 13-11-1 8-14-3 8-9-1 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 11-9-3 8-15-2 5-7-1 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158 11-10-1 7-17-4 7-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 8:15 p.m.

Pacific All-Stars at Central All-Stars, 9:15 p.m.

All-Stars TBD, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.