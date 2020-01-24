  1. Home
English Standings

By  Associated Press
2020/01/24 23:02
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 23 22 1 0 54 15 67
Man City 24 16 3 5 65 27 51
Leicester 24 15 3 6 52 24 48
Chelsea 24 12 4 8 41 32 40
Man United 24 9 7 8 36 29 34
Tottenham 24 9 7 8 38 32 34
Wolverhampton 24 8 10 6 35 32 34
Sheffield United 24 8 9 7 25 23 33
Southampton 24 9 4 11 31 42 31
Arsenal 24 6 12 6 32 34 30
Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 22 28 30
Everton 24 8 6 10 28 35 30
Burnley 24 9 3 12 28 38 30
Newcastle 24 8 6 10 24 36 30
Brighton 24 6 7 11 27 34 25
Aston Villa 24 7 4 13 31 45 25
West Ham 23 6 5 12 27 38 23
Bournemouth 24 6 5 13 23 37 23
Watford 24 5 8 11 21 36 23
Norwich 24 4 5 15 24 47 17

___

Saturday, Jan. 18

Watford 0, Tottenham 0

Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 1

Brighton 1, Aston Villa 1

Man City 2, Crystal Palace 2

Norwich 1, Bournemouth 0

Southampton 2, Wolverhampton 3

West Ham 1, Everton 1

Newcastle 1, Chelsea 0

Sunday, Jan. 19

Burnley 2, Leicester 1

Liverpool 2, Man United 0

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Aston Villa 2, Watford 1

Bournemouth 3, Brighton 1

Everton 2, Newcastle 2

Sheffield United 0, Man City 1

Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Leicester 4, West Ham 1

Tottenham 2, Norwich 1

Man United 0, Burnley 2

Thursday, Jan. 23

Wolverhampton 1, Liverpool 2

Wednesday, Jan. 29

West Ham (England) vs. Liverpool (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 1

Leicester (England) vs. Chelsea (England), 1230 GMT

Bournemouth (England) vs. Aston Villa (England), 1500 GMT

Crystal Palace (England) vs. Sheffield United (England), 1500 GMT

Liverpool (England) vs. Southampton (England), 1500 GMT

Newcastle (England) vs. Norwich (England), 1500 GMT

Watford (England) vs. Everton (England), 1500 GMT

West Ham (England) vs. Brighton (England), 1500 GMT

Man United (England) vs. Wolverhampton (England), 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 2

Burnley (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 1400 GMT

Tottenham (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
West Brom 28 14 11 3 50 31 53
Leeds 28 15 7 6 43 24 52
Fulham 29 14 7 8 42 30 49
Nottingham Forest 28 13 9 6 39 28 48
Brentford 28 14 5 9 44 21 47
Preston 29 13 7 9 42 34 46
Swansea 28 12 9 7 34 31 45
Millwall 28 11 11 6 36 32 44
Bristol City 28 12 8 8 42 40 44
Sheffield Wednesday 28 12 6 10 39 31 42
Blackburn 28 11 7 10 40 35 40
Hull 28 11 6 11 40 36 39
Cardiff 28 9 12 7 39 41 39
QPR 28 11 5 12 46 51 38
Reading 28 10 7 11 35 32 37
Derby 28 9 10 9 29 36 37
Middlesbrough 29 8 11 10 29 36 35
Birmingham 29 9 7 13 35 46 34
Charlton 29 7 9 13 37 41 30
Huddersfield 28 7 8 13 31 44 29
Stoke 28 8 4 16 34 42 28
Barnsley 29 5 9 15 35 54 24
Wigan 28 5 8 15 25 43 23
Luton Town 28 6 3 19 34 61 21

___

Friday, Jan. 17

Fulham 1, Middlesbrough 0

Saturday, Jan. 18

QPR 1, Leeds 0

Birmingham 1, Cardiff 1

Bristol City 1, Barnsley 0

Derby 1, Hull 0

Huddersfield 0, Brentford 0

Millwall 2, Reading 0

Preston 2, Charlton 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Blackburn 5

Swansea 2, Wigan 1

Sunday, Jan. 19

Nottingham Forest 3, Luton Town 1

Monday, Jan. 20

West Brom 0, Stoke 1

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Barnsley 0, Preston 3

Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham 1

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Charlton 0, Fulham 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1

Saturday, Jan. 25

Blackburn vs. QPR ppd.

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest ppd.

Cardiff vs. West Brom ppd.

Hull vs. Huddersfield ppd.

Leeds vs. Millwall ppd.

Luton Town vs. Derby ppd.

Reading vs. Bristol City ppd.

Stoke (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Blackburn (England) vs. QPR (England), 1945 GMT

Brentford (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1945 GMT

Cardiff (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1945 GMT

Hull (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1945 GMT

Leeds (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1945 GMT

Luton Town (England) vs. Derby (England), 1945 GMT

Wigan (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1945 GMT

Reading (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 2000 GMT

Friday, Jan. 31

Cardiff (England) vs. Reading (England), 1945 GMT

Derby (England) vs. Stoke (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 1

Hull (England) vs. Brentford (England), 1230 GMT

Birmingham (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1500 GMT

Charlton (England) vs. Barnsley (England), 1500 GMT

Fulham (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT

Leeds (England) vs. Wigan (England), 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough (England) vs. Blackburn (England), 1500 GMT

Preston (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1500 GMT

QPR (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1500 GMT

West Brom (England) vs. Luton Town (England), 1500 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 26 14 5 7 48 26 47
Wycombe 27 13 8 6 34 31 47
Ipswich 26 12 9 5 39 24 45
Coventry 25 11 11 3 36 26 44
Oxford United 26 11 8 7 43 26 41
Sunderland 25 11 8 6 36 24 41
Portsmouth 25 11 8 6 37 29 41
Peterborough 27 11 7 9 48 35 40
Burton Albion 25 11 6 8 34 30 39
Doncaster 24 10 7 7 36 24 37
Fleetwood Town 24 10 7 7 39 32 37
Lincoln 27 11 4 12 36 33 37
Bristol Rovers 25 10 6 9 30 35 36
Gillingham 26 8 11 7 29 25 35
Blackpool 25 8 10 7 32 29 34
Shrewsbury 25 8 10 7 24 28 34
Accrington Stanley 26 7 8 11 36 39 29
Rochdale 26 8 4 14 30 43 28
AFC Wimbledon 26 7 6 13 31 38 27
Milton Keynes Dons 27 7 4 16 27 39 25
Tranmere 25 5 7 13 28 45 22
Southend 26 2 7 17 29 66 13
Bolton 24 4 7 13 19 54 7

___

Saturday, Jan. 18

AFC Wimbledon 1, Peterborough 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Southend 2

Bolton 0, Portsmouth 1

Doncaster 0, Coventry 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Shrewsbury 2

Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1

Lincoln 1, Blackpool 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Sunderland 1

Rotherham 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Tranmere 1, Ipswich 2

Wycombe 2, Rochdale 1

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Peterborough 4, Wycombe 0

Friday, Jan. 24

Sunderland (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 25

Blackpool (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1500 GMT

Burton Albion (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Wycombe ppd.

Ipswich (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT

Peterborough (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.

Rochdale (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Burton Albion (England), 1945 GMT

Accrington Stanley (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1945 GMT

Doncaster (England) vs. Southend (England), 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town (England) vs. Coventry (England), 1945 GMT

Lincoln (England) vs. Portsmouth (England), 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons (England) vs. Rochdale (England), 1945 GMT

Rotherham (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1945 GMT

Tranmere (England) vs. Sunderland (England), 1945 GMT

Wycombe (England) vs. Blackpool (England), 1945 GMT

Bolton (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Gillingham (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 1

Accrington Stanley (England) vs. AFC Wimbledon (England), 1500 GMT

Bolton (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers (England) vs. Coventry (England), 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1500 GMT

Ipswich (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons (England) vs. Wycombe (England), 1500 GMT

Oxford United (England) vs. Blackpool (England), 1500 GMT

Portsmouth (England) vs. Sunderland (England), 1500 GMT

Rochdale (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1500 GMT

Rotherham (England) vs. Burton Albion (England), 1500 GMT

Southend (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Tranmere (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Swindon 28 16 5 7 49 31 53
Exeter 27 15 8 4 38 27 53
Crewe 27 14 6 7 49 33 48
Plymouth 26 14 5 7 43 27 47
Bradford 28 12 10 6 35 24 46
Northampton 28 13 7 8 41 31 46
Colchester 28 11 12 5 38 25 45
Cheltenham 27 11 11 5 41 22 44
Forest Green 28 12 8 8 33 25 44
Port Vale 28 10 11 7 35 33 41
Newport County 25 9 9 7 25 22 36
Walsall 28 10 6 12 28 37 36
Salford 28 9 8 11 35 39 35
Scunthorpe 28 8 8 12 37 40 32
Crawley Town 28 7 11 10 36 39 32
Cambridge United 28 8 7 13 30 37 31
Grimsby Town 26 7 9 10 25 30 30
Oldham 28 6 11 11 27 42 29
Leyton Orient 28 6 10 12 34 45 28
Mansfield Town 28 6 9 13 37 45 27
Carlisle 27 6 8 13 24 44 26
Macclesfield 27 6 13 8 26 30 25
Stevenage 28 3 13 12 19 31 22
Morecambe 28 5 7 16 24 50 22

___

Saturday, Jan. 18

Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 2

Cambridge United 0, Stevenage 4

Colchester 2, Macclesfield 1

Crewe 1, Cheltenham 0

Forest Green 1, Salford 2