|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|23
|22
|1
|0
|54
|15
|67
|Man City
|24
|16
|3
|5
|65
|27
|51
|Leicester
|24
|15
|3
|6
|52
|24
|48
|Chelsea
|24
|12
|4
|8
|41
|32
|40
|Man United
|24
|9
|7
|8
|36
|29
|34
|Tottenham
|24
|9
|7
|8
|38
|32
|34
|Wolverhampton
|24
|8
|10
|6
|35
|32
|34
|Sheffield United
|24
|8
|9
|7
|25
|23
|33
|Southampton
|24
|9
|4
|11
|31
|42
|31
|Arsenal
|24
|6
|12
|6
|32
|34
|30
|Crystal Palace
|24
|7
|9
|8
|22
|28
|30
|Everton
|24
|8
|6
|10
|28
|35
|30
|Burnley
|24
|9
|3
|12
|28
|38
|30
|Newcastle
|24
|8
|6
|10
|24
|36
|30
|Brighton
|24
|6
|7
|11
|27
|34
|25
|Aston Villa
|24
|7
|4
|13
|31
|45
|25
|West Ham
|23
|6
|5
|12
|27
|38
|23
|Bournemouth
|24
|6
|5
|13
|23
|37
|23
|Watford
|24
|5
|8
|11
|21
|36
|23
|Norwich
|24
|4
|5
|15
|24
|47
|17
___
Watford 0, Tottenham 0
Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 1
Brighton 1, Aston Villa 1
Man City 2, Crystal Palace 2
Norwich 1, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 2, Wolverhampton 3
West Ham 1, Everton 1
Newcastle 1, Chelsea 0
Burnley 2, Leicester 1
Liverpool 2, Man United 0
Aston Villa 2, Watford 1
Bournemouth 3, Brighton 1
Everton 2, Newcastle 2
Sheffield United 0, Man City 1
Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2
Leicester 4, West Ham 1
Tottenham 2, Norwich 1
Man United 0, Burnley 2
Wolverhampton 1, Liverpool 2
West Ham (England) vs. Liverpool (England), 1945 GMT
Leicester (England) vs. Chelsea (England), 1230 GMT
Bournemouth (England) vs. Aston Villa (England), 1500 GMT
Crystal Palace (England) vs. Sheffield United (England), 1500 GMT
Liverpool (England) vs. Southampton (England), 1500 GMT
Newcastle (England) vs. Norwich (England), 1500 GMT
Watford (England) vs. Everton (England), 1500 GMT
West Ham (England) vs. Brighton (England), 1500 GMT
Man United (England) vs. Wolverhampton (England), 1730 GMT
Burnley (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 1400 GMT
Tottenham (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|West Brom
|28
|14
|11
|3
|50
|31
|53
|Leeds
|28
|15
|7
|6
|43
|24
|52
|Fulham
|29
|14
|7
|8
|42
|30
|49
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|13
|9
|6
|39
|28
|48
|Brentford
|28
|14
|5
|9
|44
|21
|47
|Preston
|29
|13
|7
|9
|42
|34
|46
|Swansea
|28
|12
|9
|7
|34
|31
|45
|Millwall
|28
|11
|11
|6
|36
|32
|44
|Bristol City
|28
|12
|8
|8
|42
|40
|44
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|12
|6
|10
|39
|31
|42
|Blackburn
|28
|11
|7
|10
|40
|35
|40
|Hull
|28
|11
|6
|11
|40
|36
|39
|Cardiff
|28
|9
|12
|7
|39
|41
|39
|QPR
|28
|11
|5
|12
|46
|51
|38
|Reading
|28
|10
|7
|11
|35
|32
|37
|Derby
|28
|9
|10
|9
|29
|36
|37
|Middlesbrough
|29
|8
|11
|10
|29
|36
|35
|Birmingham
|29
|9
|7
|13
|35
|46
|34
|Charlton
|29
|7
|9
|13
|37
|41
|30
|Huddersfield
|28
|7
|8
|13
|31
|44
|29
|Stoke
|28
|8
|4
|16
|34
|42
|28
|Barnsley
|29
|5
|9
|15
|35
|54
|24
|Wigan
|28
|5
|8
|15
|25
|43
|23
|Luton Town
|28
|6
|3
|19
|34
|61
|21
___
Fulham 1, Middlesbrough 0
QPR 1, Leeds 0
Birmingham 1, Cardiff 1
Bristol City 1, Barnsley 0
Derby 1, Hull 0
Huddersfield 0, Brentford 0
Millwall 2, Reading 0
Preston 2, Charlton 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Blackburn 5
Swansea 2, Wigan 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Luton Town 1
West Brom 0, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Preston 3
Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham 1
Charlton 0, Fulham 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1
Blackburn vs. QPR ppd.
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest ppd.
Cardiff vs. West Brom ppd.
Hull vs. Huddersfield ppd.
Leeds vs. Millwall ppd.
Luton Town vs. Derby ppd.
Reading vs. Bristol City ppd.
Stoke (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.
Blackburn (England) vs. QPR (England), 1945 GMT
Brentford (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1945 GMT
Cardiff (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1945 GMT
Hull (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1945 GMT
Leeds (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1945 GMT
Luton Town (England) vs. Derby (England), 1945 GMT
Wigan (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1945 GMT
Reading (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 2000 GMT
Cardiff (England) vs. Reading (England), 1945 GMT
Derby (England) vs. Stoke (England), 1945 GMT
Hull (England) vs. Brentford (England), 1230 GMT
Birmingham (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1500 GMT
Charlton (England) vs. Barnsley (England), 1500 GMT
Fulham (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT
Leeds (England) vs. Wigan (England), 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough (England) vs. Blackburn (England), 1500 GMT
Preston (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1500 GMT
QPR (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1500 GMT
West Brom (England) vs. Luton Town (England), 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|26
|14
|5
|7
|48
|26
|47
|Wycombe
|27
|13
|8
|6
|34
|31
|47
|Ipswich
|26
|12
|9
|5
|39
|24
|45
|Coventry
|25
|11
|11
|3
|36
|26
|44
|Oxford United
|26
|11
|8
|7
|43
|26
|41
|Sunderland
|25
|11
|8
|6
|36
|24
|41
|Portsmouth
|25
|11
|8
|6
|37
|29
|41
|Peterborough
|27
|11
|7
|9
|48
|35
|40
|Burton Albion
|25
|11
|6
|8
|34
|30
|39
|Doncaster
|24
|10
|7
|7
|36
|24
|37
|Fleetwood Town
|24
|10
|7
|7
|39
|32
|37
|Lincoln
|27
|11
|4
|12
|36
|33
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|25
|10
|6
|9
|30
|35
|36
|Gillingham
|26
|8
|11
|7
|29
|25
|35
|Blackpool
|25
|8
|10
|7
|32
|29
|34
|Shrewsbury
|25
|8
|10
|7
|24
|28
|34
|Accrington Stanley
|26
|7
|8
|11
|36
|39
|29
|Rochdale
|26
|8
|4
|14
|30
|43
|28
|AFC Wimbledon
|26
|7
|6
|13
|31
|38
|27
|Milton Keynes Dons
|27
|7
|4
|16
|27
|39
|25
|Tranmere
|25
|5
|7
|13
|28
|45
|22
|Southend
|26
|2
|7
|17
|29
|66
|13
|Bolton
|24
|4
|7
|13
|19
|54
|7
___
AFC Wimbledon 1, Peterborough 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Southend 2
Bolton 0, Portsmouth 1
Doncaster 0, Coventry 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Shrewsbury 2
Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1
Lincoln 1, Blackpool 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Sunderland 1
Rotherham 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Tranmere 1, Ipswich 2
Wycombe 2, Rochdale 1
Peterborough 4, Wycombe 0
Sunderland (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1945 GMT
Blackpool (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1500 GMT
Burton Albion (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Wycombe ppd.
Ipswich (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT
Peterborough (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.
Rochdale (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton ppd.
AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Burton Albion (England), 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1945 GMT
Doncaster (England) vs. Southend (England), 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town (England) vs. Coventry (England), 1945 GMT
Lincoln (England) vs. Portsmouth (England), 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons (England) vs. Rochdale (England), 1945 GMT
Rotherham (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1945 GMT
Tranmere (England) vs. Sunderland (England), 1945 GMT
Wycombe (England) vs. Blackpool (England), 1945 GMT
Bolton (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 2000 GMT
Gillingham (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley (England) vs. AFC Wimbledon (England), 1500 GMT
Bolton (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers (England) vs. Coventry (England), 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1500 GMT
Ipswich (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons (England) vs. Wycombe (England), 1500 GMT
Oxford United (England) vs. Blackpool (England), 1500 GMT
Portsmouth (England) vs. Sunderland (England), 1500 GMT
Rochdale (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1500 GMT
Rotherham (England) vs. Burton Albion (England), 1500 GMT
Southend (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT
Tranmere (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Swindon
|28
|16
|5
|7
|49
|31
|53
|Exeter
|27
|15
|8
|4
|38
|27
|53
|Crewe
|27
|14
|6
|7
|49
|33
|48
|Plymouth
|26
|14
|5
|7
|43
|27
|47
|Bradford
|28
|12
|10
|6
|35
|24
|46
|Northampton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|41
|31
|46
|Colchester
|28
|11
|12
|5
|38
|25
|45
|Cheltenham
|27
|11
|11
|5
|41
|22
|44
|Forest Green
|28
|12
|8
|8
|33
|25
|44
|Port Vale
|28
|10
|11
|7
|35
|33
|41
|Newport County
|25
|9
|9
|7
|25
|22
|36
|Walsall
|28
|10
|6
|12
|28
|37
|36
|Salford
|28
|9
|8
|11
|35
|39
|35
|Scunthorpe
|28
|8
|8
|12
|37
|40
|32
|Crawley Town
|28
|7
|11
|10
|36
|39
|32
|Cambridge United
|28
|8
|7
|13
|30
|37
|31
|Grimsby Town
|26
|7
|9
|10
|25
|30
|30
|Oldham
|28
|6
|11
|11
|27
|42
|29
|Leyton Orient
|28
|6
|10
|12
|34
|45
|28
|Mansfield Town
|28
|6
|9
|13
|37
|45
|27
|Carlisle
|27
|6
|8
|13
|24
|44
|26
|Macclesfield
|27
|6
|13
|8
|26
|30
|25
|Stevenage
|28
|3
|13
|12
|19
|31
|22
|Morecambe
|28
|5
|7
|16
|24
|50
|22
___
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 2
Cambridge United 0, Stevenage 4
Colchester 2, Macclesfield 1
Crewe 1, Cheltenham 0
Forest Green 1, Salford 2