NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 8:15 p.m.

Pacific All-Stars at Central All-Stars, 9:15 p.m.

All-Stars TBD, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.