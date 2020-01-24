NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|49
|33
|11
|5
|71
|177
|144
|Boston
|51
|29
|10
|12
|70
|169
|135
|Pittsburgh
|50
|31
|14
|5
|67
|168
|136
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|143
|132
|Tampa Bay
|48
|29
|15
|4
|62
|175
|137
|Columbus
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|138
|130
|Florida
|49
|28
|16
|5
|61
|183
|163
|Carolina
|50
|29
|18
|3
|61
|159
|132
|Philadelphia
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|158
|150
|Toronto
|49
|25
|17
|7
|57
|176
|165
|Buffalo
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|145
|152
|Montreal
|50
|22
|21
|7
|51
|155
|157
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|23
|21
|4
|50
|158
|159
|Ottawa
|48
|17
|23
|8
|42
|130
|163
|New Jersey
|48
|17
|24
|7
|41
|126
|173
|Detroit
|51
|12
|35
|4
|28
|109
|199
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|158
|134
|Colorado
|49
|28
|15
|6
|62
|179
|143
|Dallas
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|125
|120
|Vancouver
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|162
|149
|Edmonton
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|155
|153
|Calgary
|50
|26
|19
|5
|57
|135
|147
|Arizona
|51
|26
|20
|5
|57
|146
|138
|Vegas
|52
|25
|20
|7
|57
|161
|159
|Chicago
|51
|24
|21
|6
|54
|155
|161
|Winnipeg
|51
|25
|22
|4
|54
|152
|160
|Minnesota
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|156
|166
|Nashville
|47
|22
|18
|7
|51
|156
|154
|San Jose
|50
|21
|25
|4
|46
|130
|167
|Anaheim
|48
|19
|24
|5
|43
|122
|150
|Los Angeles
|50
|18
|27
|5
|41
|125
|158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 8:15 p.m.
Pacific All-Stars at Central All-Stars, 9:15 p.m.
All-Stars TBD, 10:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.