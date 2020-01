Hungary's Marton Fucsovics celebrates after defeating Tommy Paul of the U.S. in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in ... Hungary's Marton Fucsovics celebrates after defeating Tommy Paul of the U.S. in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after defeating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis champi... Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after defeating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates after defeating Guido Pella of Argentina in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championshi... Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates after defeating Guido Pella of Argentina in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a forehand shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis ch... Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a forehand shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against compatriot Sam Querrey during their third round singles match at the Australian Open ... Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against compatriot Sam Querrey during their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas wipes the sweat from his eye during a break in his third round singles match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australi... Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas wipes the sweat from his eye during a break in his third round singles match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis champion... Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Australia's John Millman yells during this third round singles match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis championship in... Australia's John Millman yells during this third round singles match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Switzerland's Roger Federer walks to the back of the court during his third round singles match against Australia's John Millman at the Australian Ope... Switzerland's Roger Federer walks to the back of the court during his third round singles match against Australia's John Millman at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Australia's John Millman changes his socks during a break in his third round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis c... Australia's John Millman changes his socks during a break in his third round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a backhand return to Australia's John Millman during their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis c... Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a backhand return to Australia's John Millman during their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer could be forgiven for thinking, “Uh, oh, here we go again.”

Indeed, two points from defeat at the Australian Open, his mind was already drifting to dissecting how he lost.

About 1 1/2 years after John Millman outlasted, and ousted, Federer in their only previous Grand Slam meeting, the 47th-ranked Australian gave the 20-time major champion all he could handle again. This time, though, Federer pulled out the victory, pushing back from way down in the final-set tiebreaker, grabbing the last six points and getting to the fourth round at Melbourne Park by edging Millman 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

“Oh, God, it was tough,” Federer said.

The entertaining, back-and-forth match lasted a tad more than four hours, beginning on Friday and concluding at nearly 1 a.m. on Saturday, with roars after each point during the first-to-10 tiebreaker in the fifth set.

Federer trailed 8-4 there before rallying to snap a three-match losing skid in five-setters.

“It came down to the wire at the end. A bit of luck, maybe. I had to stay so focused,” Federer said. “He kept on coming up with the goods. ... I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference.”

Like Millman's four-set win over Federer in the fourth round of the 2018 U.S. Open last September, this one was contested in high humidity. And like back then, Millman was drenched.

After taking the fourth set this time, Millman removed and replaced his soaked socks and sneakers. When the 38-year-old Federer pushed a runaround forehand long to get broken and trail 2-1 in the final set, Millman, who's 30, plopped himself down on his sideline seat and munched on a banana.

Federer's biggest issue was his forehand, for so long one of the secrets to his success. It deserted him completely for stretches, and he finished with a whopping 48 of his 82 unforced errors from that shot.

But that shot also helped him deliver the final winner he would need on match point.

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports