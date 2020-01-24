10 Things to Know for Today

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts as she plays China's Wang Qiang in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Me... Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts as she plays China's Wang Qiang in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Dogs look out of their transportation box prior the start of the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Hora... Dogs look out of their transportation box prior the start of the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A man smokes at a homeless camp under a bridge on Jan. 16, 2020, in Tokyo. Like the U.S., Japan has a relatively high poverty rate for a wealthy natio... A man smokes at a homeless camp under a bridge on Jan. 16, 2020, in Tokyo. Like the U.S., Japan has a relatively high poverty rate for a wealthy nation. It also is less generous with social welfare than countries in Europe, and lacks the sorts of private charities prevalent in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anti-government protesters close a key highway on a rainy day in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Anti-government protesters close a key highway on a rainy day in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

A man removes water from his house during flooding following a storm in Girona, Spain, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. At least 11 have died and five peop... A man removes water from his house during flooding following a storm in Girona, Spain, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. At least 11 have died and five people remained missing on Thursday following a calamitous storm that has caused rivers to overflow and sea waters to inundate vast agricultural areas in eastern Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

George Salines, right, whose daughter died in the Bataclan concert hall during the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks in Paris, and has written a book with Azdyne... George Salines, right, whose daughter died in the Bataclan concert hall during the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks in Paris, and has written a book with Azdyne Amimour, left, whose son was among the gunmen that night, attend a joint interview in Paris, Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. Both men lost children that night. The book, "We Still Have Words" is written as a dialogue between the two, to teach tolerance and resilience at a time when they say both seem in short supply. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

In this photo taken on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, Yevgeny Kovalev, one of the Auschwitz concentration camp's survivors, shows the camp's identification nu... In this photo taken on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, Yevgeny Kovalev, one of the Auschwitz concentration camp's survivors, shows the camp's identification number tattooed on his arm, during an interview with the Associated Press at his flat in Moscow, Russia. Kovalev was arrested by the Nazis as a teenager and sent to the Auschwitz death camp is still amazed 75 years later that he survived the ordeal. The 92-year-old was speaking ahead of the 75th anniversary on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 of the camp's liberation in 1945. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

President Donald Trump walks to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, to board Marine One for a short trip to Andr... President Donald Trump walks to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Doral, Fla., for the Republican National Committee's winter meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Capitol Dome looms behind the Peace Monument statue as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructio... The Capitol Dome looms behind the Peace Monument statue as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress is conducted inside the Senate, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1. ‘RIGHT MATTERS’ Led by Rep. Adam Schiff, Democratic House prosecutors make an expansive case at Trump's impeachment trial that he abused power like no other president in history.

2. HOW CHINA IS DEALING WITH HEALTH CRISIS It is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed dozens and sickened hundreds.

3. AMERICANS ARE ALREADY FREE TO VOTE Many of the 14 Super Tuesday states that hold primaries on March 3 offer early voting, providing a two-step challenge for Democratic presidential campaigns.

4. FRANCE ATTACKS LEAD TO UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIP Two fathers who share a mournful link to the 2015 Paris terror attacks have written a book together about family, fear and extremism.

5. ‘WE DIDN'T HOPE THAT WE WOULD SURVIVE’ A Russian man who was arrested by the Nazis as a teenager and sent to the Auschwitz death camp is still amazed 75 years later that he survived the ordeal.

6. TRUMP TO MAKE HISTORY AT NATIONAL MALL He will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life when he takes the stage at the annual anti-abortion gathering.

7. A LEGAL, SIGNIFICANT STEP Just days before the British Parliament makes Brexit official, two top EU officials sign the divorce agreement in a ceremony away from the media.

8. DOT-ORG UP FOR SALE Opponents of the billion-dollar sale are concerned the cost of registering a website will skyrocket, and they worry about the potential loss of freedoms of speech and expression.

9. TAYLOR SWIFT KICKS OFF SUNDANCE In “Miss Americana”, the pop star discloses a past eating disorder, chronicles her inner battle over speaking out about politics and says her sexual assault court case was a turning point in her life.

10. ‘I'M BETTER THAN THAT’ Serena Williams is stunned in the third round of the Australian Open by Wang Qiang of China, but compatriot Coco Gauff upsets defending champ Naomi Osaka to advance.