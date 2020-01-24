CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Springboks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named South Africa's player of the year on Friday to cap a fabulous season after he won the Rugby World Cup in Japan and earned world player of the year honors.

It's the third time in four years du Toit has been voted South Africa's best player.

The 27-year-old du Toit became the third player to win the South African player of the year award three times, matching former Springboks great Naas Botha and 2007 World Cup-winning wing Bryan Habana.

Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Duane Vermeulen, all members of South Africa's World Cup winning team in Japan in November, were also nominated for the 2019 South African player of the year.

Unsurprisingly, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was named South Africa's coach of the year after guiding the Boks to their third world title and turning the team around after a dismal run of results under former coach Allister Coetzee in 2016-17.

Erasmus was also named world coach of the year following the World Cup triumph.

Erasmus has since stepped down as Springboks coach to return to his regular role as South Africa's director of rugby. The new head coach for the world champion is due to be named later on Friday.

