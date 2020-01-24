  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's ranking on global corruption index improves

Top ten performers in the Asia-Pacific region were New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan

  146
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/24 17:04

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan climbed three spots to 28th in the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report recently issued by Transparency International.

The non-governmental organization tasked to combat global corruption announced their 2019 report on Thursday (Jan. 23) in which Taiwan received a score of 65 in a grading system where 0 and 100 stand for the most and least corrupt respectively. The report draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories.

The ten best-scoring countries are Denmark (87), New Zealand (87), Finland (86), Singapore (85), Sweden (85), Switzerland (85), Norway (84), the Netherlands (82), Germany (80), and Luxembourg (80).

The top ten performers in the Asia-Pacific region are New Zealand (87), Singapore (85), Australia (77), Hong Kong (76) and Japan (73), while low performers like Afghanistan (16), North Korea (17), and Cambodia (20) round out the bottom. Meanwhile, hurdles linger for China, Cambodia, and Vietnam, where dissenting voices are silenced and government affairs remain opaque.
The report did not detail the rationale for the jump in Taiwan's score.
corruption

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ex-president barred from running in legislative election
Taiwan ex-president barred from running in legislative election
2019/12/13 19:44
Taiwan charges 15 in corruption scandal at country’s main airport
Taiwan charges 15 in corruption scandal at country’s main airport
2019/12/12 14:19
Taiwan media tycoon sentenced to 26 months for prison corruption scandal
Taiwan media tycoon sentenced to 26 months for prison corruption scandal
2019/10/09 17:50
Why China's wealthy elite are losing faith in their country's future: William Stanton
Why China's wealthy elite are losing faith in their country's future: William Stanton
2019/09/10 09:15
New Taipei City Council member arrested on corruption charges
New Taipei City Council member arrested on corruption charges
2019/09/08 15:10