AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/24 13:33
In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, a health official scans the body temperature of a passenger as she arrives at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia.

In this Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, a roadside snack vendor waits for customers near a protest site against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity, in New Delhi, India.

In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, a man swims laps in a partially-frozen lake at a public park in Beijing.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China.

In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, passengers wear protective face masks at the departure hall of the high speed train station in Hong Kong.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, a traveler wears a face mask as she sits in a waiting room at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Health officials in hazmat suits check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan a...

In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Morton Fire as it consumes a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia.

In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, Indian Para-military soldiers are reflected in a fountain as they take a break during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India.

In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, silhouetted against sunset, visitors are reflected on the glass walls of Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Christina Gelsone, left, and Seth Bloom manipulate a large fabric sheets as they perform their show, Air Play, at the Sydney Festival in Sydney, Australia.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during thei...

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Romania's Simona Halep falls during her first round match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.

A health official scans the body temperature of a passenger arriving at Indonesia's Jakarta airport, as fears mount over a new virus spreading from China.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, a roadside snack vendor in New Delhi waits for customers near a protest site against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity.

A man swims in a partially frozen lake at a public park in Beijing.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

