In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, a health official scans the body temperature of a passenger as she arrives at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia. Indonesia is screening travelers from overseas for a new type of coronavirus as fears spread about a mysterious infectious disease after its first death reported in China. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, a roadside snack vendor waits for customers near a protest site against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity, at Shaheen Bagh neighborhood of New Delhi, India. The new citizenship law and a proposed National Register of Citizens have brought thousands of protesters out in the streets in many cities and towns since Parliament approved the measure on Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, a man swims laps in a partially-frozen lake at a public park in Beijing. According to local folk wisdom, swimming in icy water in winter is good for one's health. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China. The number of cases of a new coronavirus from Wuhan has risen over 400 in China Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang, File)
In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, passengers wear protective face masks at the departure hall of the high speed train station in Hong Kong. China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday, halting transportation and warning against public gatherings, to try to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, a traveler wears a face mask as she sits in a waiting room at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing. Masks are mandatory in public in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China as more places stepped up medical screening of travelers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Health officials in hazmat suits check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan at the airport in Beijing. Nearly two decades after the disastrously-handled SARS epidemic, China's more-open response to a new virus signals its growing confidence and a greater awareness of the pitfalls of censorship, even while the government is as authoritarian as ever. (AP Photo/Emily Wang, File)
In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Morton Fire as it consumes a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, Indian Para-military soldiers are reflected in a fountain as they take a break during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, silhouetted against sunset, visitors are reflected on the glass walls of Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo. Located on the rooftop of Shibuya Scramble Square, a 47-story high-rise that opened in November, 2019, the observatory is Tokyo's newest open-air observation deck, overlooking the famous Shibuya scramble crossing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Christina Gelsone, left, and Seth Bloom manipulate a large fabric sheets as they perform their show, Air Play, during a preview for the Sydney Festival in Sydney. The fabric is moved by wind from some of the 22 fans placed around the stage. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Romania's Simona Halep falls during her first round match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)
A health official scans the body temperature of a passenger arriving at Indonesia's Jakarta airport, as fears mount over a new virus spreading from China.
In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, a roadside snack vendor in New Delhi waits for customers near a protest site against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity.
A man swims in a partially frozen lake at a public park in Beijing.
