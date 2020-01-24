In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, Indian Para-military soldiers are reflected in a fountain as they take a break during the rehearsals for th... In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, Indian Para-military soldiers are reflected in a fountain as they take a break during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)