Migrants charge on Mexican National Guards at the border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico and Tecun Uman, Guatemala,... Migrants charge on Mexican National Guards at the border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico and Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. More than a thousand Central American migrants surged onto a bridge spanning the Suchiate River that marks the border between both countries as Mexican security forces attempted to impede their journey north. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

This photo published this week but taken on Jan. 13, 2020 shows the destroyed bust of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales on the ground after it wa... This photo published this week but taken on Jan. 13, 2020 shows the destroyed bust of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales on the ground after it was knocked down on the orders of Bolivia's sports minister, outside a sports center in Cochabamba, Bolivia. The sports center used to be named after the former president but the new government changed its name to Quillacollo, after its location. (Daniel James/Los Tiempos via AP)

A police officer helps transport the body of one of at least five people killed during a skirmish between illegal armed groups in Jamundi in southwest... A police officer helps transport the body of one of at least five people killed during a skirmish between illegal armed groups in Jamundi in southwest Colombia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Authorities say rebels with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia operate in the area and may have been involved. (AP Photo/Christian EscobarMora)

Honduran migrant girls play near Mexican National Guards where Central American migrants camp out on the Mexican shore of the Suchiate River on the bo... Honduran migrant girls play near Mexican National Guards where Central American migrants camp out on the Mexican shore of the Suchiate River on the border with Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, at sunrise Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Hundreds of Central American migrants are stranded in a sort of no-man's land on the river border between Guatemala and Mexico after running up against lines of Mexican National Guard troops deployed to keep them from moving en masse on Monday into the country and on north toward the U.S. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

An anti-government demonstrator shouts slogans against Chile's President Sebastian Pinera from atop a destroyed bus station in Santiago, Chile, Friday... An anti-government demonstrator shouts slogans against Chile's President Sebastian Pinera from atop a destroyed bus station in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Chile has been roiled by continuing street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely focus on inequality. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Members of the Ngabe Bugle indigenous group sit at their home in the jungle community of El Terron, Panama, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. A pregnant woman, f... Members of the Ngabe Bugle indigenous group sit at their home in the jungle community of El Terron, Panama, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. A pregnant woman, five of her children and a neighbor were round up by about 10 lay preachers at the hamlet on Monday and tortured, beaten, burned and hacked with machetes to make them "repent their sins", authorities said. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Central American migrants walk before sunrise toward the Suchiate River as they leave Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and will cross the river into Mexico, Thu... Central American migrants walk before sunrise toward the Suchiate River as they leave Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and will cross the river into Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Migrants hoping to reach the U.S. marooned in Guatemala waded en masse across the river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A young woman covers her face while protesting outside the La Fortaleza executive mansion in Old San Juan, demanding the resignation of Governor Wanda... A young woman covers her face while protesting outside the La Fortaleza executive mansion in Old San Juan, demanding the resignation of Governor Wanda Vazquez after the discovery of an old warehouse filled with unused emergency supplies in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Anger erupted on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live video of the warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce filled with water bottles, cots, baby food and other basic supplies that had apparently been sitting there since Hurricane Maria battered the U.S. territory in Sept. 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Brazil's Robson Bambu, center front, battles for the ball with Uruguay's Federico Vinas, second right, during a South America Olympic qualifying U23 s... Brazil's Robson Bambu, center front, battles for the ball with Uruguay's Federico Vinas, second right, during a South America Olympic qualifying U23 soccer match at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas stadium in Pereira, Colombia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A Mexican National Guard looks at locals crossing the Suchiate River near Ciudad Hidalgo, on the border with Guatemala, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Border ... A Mexican National Guard looks at locals crossing the Suchiate River near Ciudad Hidalgo, on the border with Guatemala, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Border security forces in southern Mexico were preparing Friday for the expected arrival of hundreds of Central Americans traveling through Guatemala in hopes to reach U.S. (AP Photo/Maria Verza)

In this photo published this week but taken on Jan. 13, 2020 photo, Asian elephant Mara dusts herself inside the former city zoo now known as Ecopark ... In this photo published this week but taken on Jan. 13, 2020 photo, Asian elephant Mara dusts herself inside the former city zoo now known as Ecopark in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mara will leave her enclosure and be moved to a special sanctuary in Brazil, but before her trip to the neighboring country expected to take place in March, the 55-year-old is undergoing a training process to prepare her for confinement during the 2,500 kilometers road trip, that will last two or three days. (AP Photo/Daniel Jayo)

Police detain a protester in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Student and labor groups called for new protests as they hope to reignite demon... Police detain a protester in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Student and labor groups called for new protests as they hope to reignite demonstrations against President Ivan Duque that brought thousands to the streets late last year with a wide range of grievances with his conservative government. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

In Colombia, student and labor groups called for new protests as they hoped to reignite demonstrations against President Ivan Duque that brought thousands to the streets late last year with a wide range of grievances with his conservative government.

In Argentina, 55-year-old elephant Mara was being prepared to leave her enclosure and be moved to a special sanctuary in Brazil.

In Mexico, Central American migrants were hauled onto buses by Mexican national guardsmen and immigration agents after large groups crossed into the country twice this week.

In Puerto Rico, anger erupted after an online blogger posted a live video of the warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce filled with water bottles, cots, baby food and other basic supplies that had apparently been sitting there since Hurricane Maria battered the U.S. territory in Sept. 2017.

In Panama, members of the Ngabe Bugle indigenous group in a jungle community were round up by lay preachers and tortured, beaten, burned and hacked with machetes to make them "repent their sins."

Chile continued to be roiled by continuing street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely focus on inequality.

In Colombia, five people were killed during a skirmish between illegal armed groups. Authorities say rebels with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia operate in the area and may have been involved.

Across Bolivia, the government of interim President Jeanine Áñez is taking down statues, painting over murals, renaming soccer fields and stadiums, and trying to erase the legacy of ousted President Evo Morales, who governed this Andean country for more than 14 years as its first indigenous president.

—-

This gallery was curated by photographer Jorge Saenz. On Twitter: @jorgesaenzpy