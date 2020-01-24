Tranmere Rovers's Emmanuel Monthe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Wat... Tranmere Rovers's Emmanuel Monthe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Watford and Tranmere Rovers at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Third-tier club Tranmere set up a fourth-round match with Manchester United in the FA Cup after beating Premier League team Watford 2-1 after extra time on Thursday.

Watford paid the price for fielding a severely understrength lineup for the replay at Prenton Park, which came just two days after Nigel Pearson's relegation-threatened team played a game in the league.

Substitute Paul Mullin, who scored the equalizer in the first game that saw Tranmere rally from three goals down to draw 3-3, grabbed the winner in the replay in the 104th minute.

Man United also needed a replay to advance and will head to Tranmere on Sunday on the back of two straight losses in the Premier League, the most recent being 2-0 at home to Burnley on Wednesday that saw fans remonstrate against the club's American ownership.

