Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match b... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, right, celebrates with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premi... Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, right, celebrates with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molin... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stad... Liverpool's Roberto Firmino gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool won a 14th straight Premier League game by beating Wolverhampton 2-1 as a late strike by Roberto Firmino moved the unbeaten leaders 16 points clear on Thursday.

The Brazil striker collected a pass from Jordan Henderson, who had given Liverpool the lead at Molineux, and lashed a left-footed shot into the corner in the 84th minute.

Wolves gave Jurgen Klopp’s side one of its toughest tests this season and looked the team more likely to win after Raul Jimenez equalized in the 51st minute, cancelling out Henderson’s eighth-minute header from a corner.

Still, Liverpool has now won 22 of its 23 games and is unbeaten in 40 league games, stretching back to last season.

Liverpool can extend its lead to 19 points by winning its game in hand, at West Ham, next week.

One negative for the leaders was the sight of forward Sadio Mane leaving the field with an apparent hamstring injury in the first half.

His exit saw Takumi Minamino come on as a substitute for his league debut for Liverpool, becoming the ninth Japanese player to play in the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports