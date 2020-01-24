BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2790
|Down
|31
|Mar
|2792
|2798
|2762
|2771
|Down
|32
|May
|2809
|2814
|2782
|2790
|Down
|31
|Jul
|2812
|2812
|2781
|2789
|Down
|31
|Sep
|2764
|2771
|2743
|2752
|Down
|26
|Dec
|2664
|2677
|2636
|2653
|Down
|22
|Mar
|2588
|2609
|2561
|2577
|Down
|25
|May
|2563
|2585
|2532
|2547
|Down
|29
|Jul
|2537
|2538
|2506
|2522
|Down
|31
|Sep
|2500
|Down
|32
|Dec
|2482
|Down
|32