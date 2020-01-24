BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2790 Down 31 Mar 2792 2798 2762 2771 Down 32 May 2809 2814 2782 2790 Down 31 Jul 2812 2812 2781 2789 Down 31 Sep 2764 2771 2743 2752 Down 26 Dec 2664 2677 2636 2653 Down 22 Mar 2588 2609 2561 2577 Down 25 May 2563 2585 2532 2547 Down 29 Jul 2537 2538 2506 2522 Down 31 Sep 2500 Down 32 Dec 2482 Down 32