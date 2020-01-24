  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/24 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 114.80 Up 1.55
Mar 111.15 113.70 110.65 112.60 Up 1.60
May 113.50 115.90 112.95 114.80 Up 1.55
Jul 115.65 118.15 115.25 117.05 Up 1.55
Sep 117.80 120.15 117.30 119.15 Up 1.60
Dec 120.65 122.85 120.05 121.80 Up 1.50
Mar 123.25 125.40 122.95 124.40 Up 1.50
May 124.20 126.50 124.20 125.65 Up 1.45
Jul 127.60 127.60 126.50 126.80 Up 1.45
Sep 128.65 128.65 127.75 127.90 Up 1.40
Dec 130.30 130.30 129.45 129.60 Up 1.40
Mar 131.20 131.30 131.20 131.30 Up 1.40
May 132.40 Up 1.25
Jul 133.60 133.65 133.60 133.65 Up 1.30
Sep 134.80 134.85 134.60 134.60 Up 1.30
Dec 136.15 Up 1.35