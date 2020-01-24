New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|114.80
|Up
|1.55
|Mar
|111.15
|113.70
|110.65
|112.60
|Up
|1.60
|May
|113.50
|115.90
|112.95
|114.80
|Up
|1.55
|Jul
|115.65
|118.15
|115.25
|117.05
|Up
|1.55
|Sep
|117.80
|120.15
|117.30
|119.15
|Up
|1.60
|Dec
|120.65
|122.85
|120.05
|121.80
|Up
|1.50
|Mar
|123.25
|125.40
|122.95
|124.40
|Up
|1.50
|May
|124.20
|126.50
|124.20
|125.65
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|127.60
|127.60
|126.50
|126.80
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|128.65
|128.65
|127.75
|127.90
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|130.30
|130.30
|129.45
|129.60
|Up
|1.40
|Mar
|131.20
|131.30
|131.20
|131.30
|Up
|1.40
|May
|132.40
|Up
|1.25
|Jul
|133.60
|133.65
|133.60
|133.65
|Up
|1.30
|Sep
|134.80
|134.85
|134.60
|134.60
|Up
|1.30
|Dec
|136.15
|Up
|1.35