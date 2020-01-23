NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic at Enterprise Center, 8:15 p.m.

Pacific vs. Central at Enterprise Center, 9:15 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD at Enterprise Center, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled