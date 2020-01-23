This photo provided by Suzanne Asprea shows the area of a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A gunman opened fire in dow... This photo provided by Suzanne Asprea shows the area of a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night, killing at least one person and wounding several others, authorities said. Police Chief Carmen Best said what they believe is a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him. (Suzanne Asprea via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people including a 9-year-old boy remained hospitalized Thursday morning, after police say several people opened fire in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the Wednesday evening commute.

One person was killed and seven wounded.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls of multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m. The person who died was a woman approximately 40 to 50 years old, fire officials told the Seattle Times.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg and fire officials said later Wednesday that a total of seven people were treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds. Three of them were still in the hospital Thursday morning, according to a statement from Gregg. A 55-year-old woman was upgraded to serious condition. A 32-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were listed in satisfactory condition.

Police Chief Carmen Best said based on video from the scene, several people fired weapons after a dispute outside a McDonald's. Police including homicide and gang units were investigating, she said. No arrests were immediately reported.

Samantha Cook said she was refilling her transit card in a nearby station when she heard gunfire. “I was on the first set of escalators,” Cook told the newspaper. “There were a lot of gunshots that started going off — maybe 10 or 11. It was just rapid fire.”

Tyler Parsons told the Times he was was working nearby when he saw people drop to the ground. People took cover behind the register where he worked. "Terrifying it’s so close,"' he said.

It was the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a mall stairwell Tuesday, and he later died at a hospital. Police shot a person in another area of downtown earlier on Wednesday.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement that he was “horrified and dismayed to hear about the shooting”