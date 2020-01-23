10 Things to Know for Today

Designer Jean Paul Gaultier accepts applause after his final Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection presented Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020 in ... Designer Jean Paul Gaultier accepts applause after his final Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection presented Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020 in Paris. Fashion icon Gaultier presented his final couture catwalk collection, the designer's only remaining runway show since putting an end to his ready-to-wear collections in 2014. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Indian Hindu devotees with their belongings arrive for a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, o... Indian Hindu devotees with their belongings arrive for a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on the eve of the 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, the third and the most auspicious date of bathing during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj, India, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month-long festival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

In this Jan. 10, 2020, photo, Rural Fire Service large air tanker 134, operated by Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oregon, drops fire retardant ... In this Jan. 10, 2020, photo, Rural Fire Service large air tanker 134, operated by Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oregon, drops fire retardant on a wildfire burning close to homes at Penrose, Australia, 165km south of Sydney. Three American crew members died Thursday when this C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia, officials said. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)

Honduran migrants who tried to enter Mexico on foot return to the Guatemalan side of the Suchiate River under the watch of a Mexican National Guard ne... Honduran migrants who tried to enter Mexico on foot return to the Guatemalan side of the Suchiate River under the watch of a Mexican National Guard near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, early Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The number of migrants stuck at the Guatemala-Mexico border continued to dwindle Wednesday as detentions and resignation ate away at what remained of the latest caravan. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A Palestinian girl sits front of her house at the Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City during a windstorm, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa... A Palestinian girl sits front of her house at the Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City during a windstorm, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah stand with President Vladimir Putin at Netanyahu official residence in Jerusalem on Janua... Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah stand with President Vladimir Putin at Netanyahu official residence in Jerusalem on January 23,2020 . Putin, will be a guest of honor Thursday at a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Red Army's liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz death camp. Presidents , prime ministers and royalty from around the world who arrived in Israel for the two-day World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. (Heidi Levine/Pool photo via AP)

Travelers wear face masks as they stand in the arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. China close... Travelers wear face masks as they stand in the arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday, halting transportation and warning against public gatherings, to try to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

House Democratic impeachment managers, from top left, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., Rep. Hake... House Democratic impeachment managers, from top left, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., ride down an escalator, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Senate has begun hearing opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with proceedings now on a fast track. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

States Attorneys General, from left; Steve Marshall, Ala., Leslie Rutledge, Ark., Jeff Landry, La., Curtis Hill, Ind., and Alan Wilson, S.C., walk to ... States Attorneys General, from left; Steve Marshall, Ala., Leslie Rutledge, Ark., Jeff Landry, La., Curtis Hill, Ind., and Alan Wilson, S.C., walk to a news conference where they announced that Republican Attorneys General of 21 states submitted a letter to reject the two articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

President Donald Trump gestures upon arrival at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Washington, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Swit... President Donald Trump gestures upon arrival at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Washington, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATS FACE RISKS AND LIMITS IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL No matter how overwhelming the evidence confronting Trump, it becomes less compelling to both the Senate and a deeply divided America when presented again and again, day after day.

2. CHINA SHUTS CITY TO STOP SPREAD OF DEADLY VIRUS Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people, is closed off in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a new coronavirus that has spread to other cities and countries amid the Lunar New Year travel rush.

3. WHAT UN’S TOP COURT ORDERED That Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya, declaring the Muslim minority “remain extremely vulnerable.”

4. WORLD LEADERS RALLY AGAINST ANTI-SEMITISM Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron and Mike Pence are among world leaders in Jerusalem for the largest-ever gathering focused on commemorating the Holocaust, the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago, and combating modern-day anti-Semitism.

5. DEMOCRATS NOT ALONE IN SOLICITING VOTES IN IOWA Keenly aware of optics, Donald Trump's reelection campaign is trying to persuade Republican voters to turn out at their caucus sites, too.

6. AUSTRALIAN FIREFIGHT CLAIMS AMERICAN LIVES Three U.S. crew members have been killed when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the southeastern part of the country.

7. US TREASURY CHIEF TAKES SWIPE AT GRETA THUNBERG Steven Mnuchin says the Swedish climate activist is in no position to give economic advice until she’s gone to college and come out with an economics degree.

8. TRUMP TARGETS ‘BIRTH TOURISM’ The White House is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting women who travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have U.S. passports.

9. WHO IS SLATED TO TESTIFY AT WEINSTEIN TRIAL Actress Annabella Sciorra, who says the former Hollywood mogul raped her in the mid 1990s.

10. ‘WE WANT ZION!’ Zion Williamson caps his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the New Orleans crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short against the Spurs.