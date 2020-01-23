Taiwan's StarLux launches first flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After three years of planning and preparation, Taiwan's newly established StarLux Airlines launched its first flights on Thursday (Jan. 23), the first day of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Three flight routes to Penang in Malaysia, Da Nang in Vietnam, and Macau were introduced as passengers excitedly boarded the aircrafts. Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), Taoyuan International Airport Corporation CEO Wang Ming-te (王明德), and legislator Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) all arrived at the Taoyuan International Airport to witness the new carrier's debut.

Assuming the role of pilot for the round-trip flight to Macau, StarLux founder and chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) said that the biggest contributors to Thursday's successful launch are his employees and that the company will strive for the safest and most comfortable aviation services in Taiwan. He added that StarLux will actively engage in collaborations with the Taiwanese government to improve the quality of Taiwanese airlines, reported Liberty Times.

During his speech, Chang expressed his gratitude to his late father Chang Yung-fa (張榮發), founder of EVA Air. He stressed that he owed his achievements to the air carrier tycoon and that he will continue to give back to the country as his father would have wanted, reported New Talk.