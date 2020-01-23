former Salvadoran congressman Roberto Silva Pereira arrives at the Judicial Center of San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Silva Pereir... former Salvadoran congressman Roberto Silva Pereira arrives at the Judicial Center of San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Silva Pereira who was a congressman from El Salvador's conservative National Conciliation Party was arrested Wednesday following his deportation from the United States, where he fled in 2007. He allegedly bribed local officials to grant unfair contracts to front companies. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

FILE - This Dec. 3, 2019 file photo shows California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter leaveing federal court in San Diego. Hunter submitted his resignati... FILE - This Dec. 3, 2019 file photo shows California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter leaveing federal court in San Diego. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the GOP's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California. Hunter's departure ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Anti-government protesters shout slogans, as they block a main road during ongoing protests against the ruling elite of corruption and financial crisi... Anti-government protesters shout slogans, as they block a main road during ongoing protests against the ruling elite of corruption and financial crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, while protests against corruption and mismanagement have gripped the country since October. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Alejandro Giammattei waves to the crowd accompanied by his daughter Ana Marcela after he was sworn-in as president of Guatemala at the National Theate... Alejandro Giammattei waves to the crowd accompanied by his daughter Ana Marcela after he was sworn-in as president of Guatemala at the National Theater in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Guatemala swears in Giammattei, a conservative physician opposed to gay marriage and abortion, as its new president Tuesday while the country's outgoing leader exits amid swirling corruption accusations. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Former government Minister Carlos Romero speaks during his court hearing where a judge ordered he remain in custody at the Supreme Court in La Paz, Bo... Former government Minister Carlos Romero speaks during his court hearing where a judge ordered he remain in custody at the Supreme Court in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Romero, a former minister of ex-president Evo Morales' government, was detained earlier this week for alleged corruption. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, center, arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Lee appeared in ... Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, center, arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Lee appeared in court on Friday for his retrial on the corruption allegations that partially fueled the explosive 2016 scandal that spurred massive street protests and sent South Korea's then-president to prison. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Members of the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally demanding arrest of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong in front of the Se... Members of the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally demanding arrest of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong in front of the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Lee appeared in court on Friday for his retrial on the corruption allegations that partially fueled the explosive 2016 scandal that spurred massive street protests and sent South Korea's then-president to prison. The sign reads " Arrest, Lee Jae-yong." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. A federal appeals court uphe... FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. A federal appeals court upheld former Silver's corruption conviction Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, but ordered a resentencing after reversing the conviction on some charges. On Tuesday, the 2nd Circuit tossed out charges related to legal fees Silver collected to refer mesothelioma cases to a law firm. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. and several other leading industrial powers are struggling to keep up the momentum in the fight against corruption, according to a report Thursday that urged governments to address problems with political party financing.

Watchdog group Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index measures perceived public-sector corruption in 180 nations. It uses a scale on which 100 is very clean and zero is very corrupt.

The United States' score of 69 was two points lower than a year earlier and its worst score for eight years, Transparency International said. The U.S. was ranked 23rd, a one-place drop from last year.

The report cited challenges including “threats to its system of checks and balances” and “the ever-increasing influence of special interests in government.” It also noted the launching of impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Denmark, last year's top performer, was joined in a tie for first place this time by New Zealand. Both had 87 points. They were followed closely by Finland. Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland tied for fourth. Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany and Luxembourg — tied for ninth — completed the top 10.

Canada lost four points to 77, placing 12th. It tied with Britain, which lost three points — as did France, which tied with the U.S.

Of the other countries in the Group of Seven leading industrial powers, Germany and Japan, which ranked 20th, were static, while only Italy gained one point to 53, putting it in 51st place.

More than two-thirds of countries around the world scored below 50 and the average score was only 43, Transparency International said. It said countries that perform well on the index have stronger enforcement of campaign-finance regulations.

“Frustration with government corruption and lack of trust in institutions speaks to a need for greater political integrity,” said the group's head, Delia Ferreira Rubio. “Governments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on our political systems.”

The report also noted that “integrity at home does not always translate into integrity abroad, and multiple scandals in 2019 demonstrated that transnational corruption is often facilitated, enabled and perpetuated by seemingly clean Nordic countries.”

Notable gains were made this year by Armenia and Angola, which each gained seven points — to 42 (77th place) and 26 (146th) respectively.

Bottom place again went to Somalia, with just nine points. South Sudan, Syria and Yemen finished above it, behind a group of countries sharing 173rd place that included Afghanistan and Venezuela.