TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Macau on Thursday (Jan. 23) confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus imported from Wuhan, China.

According to media reports, a 66-year-old man who lives in Wuhan was found with a high fever upon his arrival at Macau International Airport on Wednesday (Jan. 22) and tested positive for the virus the next day.

Macau's travel bureau has announced the suspension of all public festive events during the Lunar New Year holiday as one of a series of precautionary measures in the face of the pneumonia outbreak from China.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old Hong Kong man who recently traveled to Wuhan to visit relatives tested positive for the virus several days after returning home, according to HK01. A Hong Kong health official said the man had not developed a high fever, a common symptom of the coronavirus, but that his chest X-ray showed signs of infection.

The new case has concerned Hong Kong's health authorities, as it means the number of coronavirus carriers in the city could be higher than expected as they may go out and spread the virus unwittingly.

At the time of publication, China's public health officials have confirmed 570 cases of the SARS-like illness, a figure that is believed to be grossly underestimated. Meanwhile, three cases have been confirmed in Thailand, two cases in Macau and Hong Kong, and one case each in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the U.S.