LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Williams had 13 points and grabbed two late rebounds leading to three free throws in the final 23 seconds, helping No. 6 Louisville hold off Georgia Tech 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Steven Enoch also had 13 points while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville (16-3, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its fifth in a row. The Cardinals held Tech (8-11, 3-6) to 33% shooting in the second half after the Yellow Jackets made 62% before halftime.

The Cardinals trailed 43-32 early in the second half before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 22-9 over 10 1/2 minutes to take the lead.

Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who lost their third straight and fourth of five.

NO. 7 DAYTON 86, ST. BONAVENTURE 60

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points, Obi Toppin had four dunks, and Dayton — playing with its highest ranking in 52 years — showed off its versatility while pulling away from St. Bonaventure.

Crutcher's 3 started a 22-5 run that closed the first half and put Dayton (17-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) up 47-29.

Toppin provided the most crowd-pleasing moments, repeatedly getting open for alley-oop dunks. He had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Jaren English led the Bonnies (12-7, 4-2) with 17 points.

NO. 16 AUBURN 80, SOUTH CAROLINA 67

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and Auburn beat South Carolina to stop a two-game skid.

The Tigers (16-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) started off sluggish but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.

South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant. Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.

