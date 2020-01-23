TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The deputy chairman of the France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group is calling on the World Health Organization (WHO) not to exclude Taiwan from the coronavirus discussion after the island country confirmed its first case of the illness imported from Wuhan, China.

A Taiwanese businesswoman returning home from Wuhan reported to airport quarantine personnel about her symptoms and was immediately dispatched to the isolation ward of a hospital for medical treatment. However, CNA reported that Taiwan had not been invited to a WHO emergency meeting on Wednesday (Jan. 22) attended by the health officials of other countries affected by the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including the U.S., Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

A public outcry has resulted from Taiwan's being denied WHO membership given the country's generous contributions of global public health expertise for quite some time.

Eric Bothorel, deputy chairman of the French National Assembly's France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group took to Twitter on Wednesday, issuing a call to "bring back Taiwan to the WHO now" and asking "For how long the world will continue to deprive Taiwan of a seat at the WHO? It is so urgent to have Taiwan take part in the body, at least, as an observer in such time-sensitive circumstances.

Radio France Internationale reported on how Beijing is blocking Taiwan from participating in the WHO and cited Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) appeal to the WHO to stop excluding Taiwan from participating in the body over what she described as political considerations. The 23 million people of Taiwan face constant health risks like everyone else on earth, she was quoted as saying.

At the time of publication, China's public health officials have confirmed 570 cases of the SARS-like illness, a figure that is believed to be grossly underestimated. Meanwhile, three cases have been confirmed in Thailand and one case each in Japan, South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the U.S.