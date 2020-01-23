All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 17-2-9 12-8-3 10-4-3 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 15-7-2 14-8-2 16-2-0 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 16-8-2 12-8-3 9-6-1 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 12-6-7 13-11-0 7-6-1 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 14-6-3 8-14-4 8-9-1 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 10-12-4 12-9-3 5-9-2 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 12-8-4 5-15-4 6-7-4 Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195 8-16-2 4-18-2 5-11-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 15-5-4 18-6-1 9-7-1 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 18-5-3 13-9-2 5-3-3 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 15-7-3 14-8-2 9-7-2 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 17-8-1 12-10-2 5-10-1 Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127 15-9-2 11-7-6 10-5-3 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 17-4-4 10-13-2 9-2-3 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 13-10-2 10-11-2 10-5-0 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 7-9-7 10-15-0 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 17-4-4 13-7-4 10-3-1 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 14-7-4 14-8-2 8-8-2 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 15-7-2 12-10-2 10-5-2 Winnipeg 50 25 21 4 54 149 156 11-11-2 14-10-2 7-6-3 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 12-12-3 12-9-3 6-7-2 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 11-9-4 11-9-3 7-5-0 Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164 13-6-4 9-15-2 5-8-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 16-5-3 11-13-1 10-5-1 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 12-8-3 14-10-2 9-6-1 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 13-7-3 13-12-2 7-6-1 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 12-10-2 14-10-3 9-6-3 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 14-10-3 11-10-4 11-5-2 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 13-11-1 8-14-3 8-9-1 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 11-9-3 8-15-2 5-7-1 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158 11-10-1 7-17-4 7-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Tuesday's Games

Boston 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Florida 4, Chicago 3

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled