In this photo provided by the IOC, Russia's Matvei Michkov (19) attacks the USA end defended by USA's Lane Hutson (6) and Maddox Fleming (8) during an... In this photo provided by the IOC, Russia's Matvei Michkov (19) attacks the USA end defended by USA's Lane Hutson (6) and Maddox Fleming (8) during an ice hockey men's match at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Thomas Lovelock for OIS via AP)

Russian ice hockey players Ivan Miroshnichenko, left, and Mikhail Gulyayev (8) celebrate their victory against the United States in an ice hockey matc... Russian ice hockey players Ivan Miroshnichenko, left, and Mikhail Gulyayev (8) celebrate their victory against the United States in an ice hockey match of the 2020 Winter youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Joel Marklund for OIS via AP)

In this photo provided by the IOC, Russia team coach Vladimir Filatov is lifted as his team celebrates defeating the USA in the final of the men's ice... In this photo provided by the IOC, Russia team coach Vladimir Filatov is lifted as his team celebrates defeating the USA in the final of the men's ice hockey competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Joel Marklund for OIS via AP)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia beat the United States 4-0 in the ice hockey final at the Winter Youth Olympics on Wednesday, with top prospect Matvei Michkov scoring twice.

The 15-year-old Michkov netted both his goals in the first period and then added an assist in the second.

The Americans were punished when short-handed, giving up goals on power plays in each of the first two periods.

The U.S. was the defending champion. In 2016, at Lillehammer, Norway, the Americans beat Russia in the semifinals before taking gold against Canada.

