MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Police entered the headquarters of Spanish club Málaga on Wednesday to seize documents related to a court case involving the second-division team.

Authorities did not release further details because the search-and-seizure action was part of an investigation being conducted under secrecy.

Police would not confirm Spanish media reports that the action was about a case in which Qatari owner Abdullah Bin Nasser Al-Thani is being sued by minority owners over alleged administrative irregularities.

Al-Thani took over the club in 2010.

Málaga last month fired coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo after an intimate video was released online.

The team from southern Spain is 16th in the 22-team second-division standings.

