10 Things to Know for Today

A model checks herself in a mirror backstage prior to the Franck Sorbier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection presented Tuesday Jan. 21... A model checks herself in a mirror backstage prior to the Franck Sorbier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection presented Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, greets ex-Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, right, and his appointed successor Igor Krasnov, left, in the Krem... Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, greets ex-Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, right, and his appointed successor Igor Krasnov, left, in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The upper house of Russian parliament is set to approve Krasnov's appointment Wednesday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Serena Williams of the U.S. makes a forehand return to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their second round singles match at the Australian Open tenni... Serena Williams of the U.S. makes a forehand return to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their second round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Honduran migrants girls play near Mexican National Guards where Central American migrants camp on the Mexican shore of the Suchiate River on the borde... Honduran migrants girls play near Mexican National Guards where Central American migrants camp on the Mexican shore of the Suchiate River on the border with Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, at sunrise Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Hundreds of Central American migrants are stranded in a sort of no-man’s land on the river border between Guatemala and Mexico after running up against lines of Mexican National Guard troops deployed to keep them from moving en masse on Monday into the country and on north toward the U.S. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

German chancellor Angela Merkel stands in front of a portrait of Holocaust survivor Naftali Furst, right, during the opening of the exhibition 'Surviv... German chancellor Angela Merkel stands in front of a portrait of Holocaust survivor Naftali Furst, right, during the opening of the exhibition 'Survivors - Faces of Life after the Holocaust' at the former coal mine Zollverein in Essen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The industrial world heritage landmark Zollverein shows 75 years after the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, 75 portraits of Jewish survivors, photographed in Israel by German artist Martin Schoeller. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 photo, Mordechai Ciechanower, a 95-year-old Auschwitz survivor, shows his tattooed identification number as poses for ... In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 photo, Mordechai Ciechanower, a 95-year-old Auschwitz survivor, shows his tattooed identification number as poses for a photo at his home in Ramat Gan, Israel. His mother and two sisters were killed upon arrival in Auschwitz and he says he survived his nearly two years in the camp thanks to his roofing skills and the generous help of others. "I died hundreds of times, but kept getting up," he said. "I never thought I would get out of there, let alone live this long." The widowed Ciechanower now has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, anti-government protesters smash a bank widows, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese central... FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, anti-government protesters smash a bank widows, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese central bank's governor and against the deepening financial crisis, at Hamra trade street, in Beirut, Lebanon. For years, many Lebanese have lived beyond their means, supporting their out-sized spending with loans and remittances from diaspora relatives. A severe financial crisis and unprecedented capital controls have put a stop to this, uniting rich and poor in anger against a banking system they accuse of holding their deposits hostage. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani at the World Economic Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020... U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani at the World Economic Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Davos, Switzerland. The 50th annual meeting of the forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial quic... Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial quickly burst into a partisan fight Tuesday as proceedings began unfolding at the Capitol. Democrats objected strongly to rules proposed by the Republican leader for compressed arguments and a speedy trial. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SENATE APPROVES RULES FOR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL Opening arguments will now be spread over three days, but Republicans reject Democratic demands for more witnesses to expose President Trump’s “trifecta” of offenses.

2. CASES OF NEW CORONAVIRUS RISE SHARPLY IN CHINA People in the Chinese city of Wuhan are urged to avoid crowds and public gatherings after health officials warn that a deadly viral illness could spread further.

3. WHERE DEMOCRATS SEE AN OPENING White House hopefuls are campaigning in the more than two dozen industrial Iowa counties that went from supporting Barack Obama to Donald Trump in 2016.

4. RUSSIA-POLAND FEUD OVER HISTORY CLOUDS AUSCHWITZ ANNIVERSARY Competing ceremonies in Israel and Poland marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the most notorious Nazi Germany death camp underline how politically charged World War II remains.

5. LEBANESE FOCUS FURY ON BANKS A severe financial crisis and unprecedented capital controls unite rich and poor in anger against a banking system they accuse of holding their deposits hostage.

6. A #METOO MOMENT: WEINSTEIN TRIAL SET TO OPEN The former film titan’s rape trial is a landmark moment in a global reckoning that has empowered women while shining a light on power dynamics in the workplace.

7. THE LATEST STATE TO BAN CONVERSION THERAPY The discredited practice for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah, making it the 19th state and one of the most conservative to prohibit it.

8. HOPES FOR DIGITAL TAX BREAKTHROUGH AT DAVOS Officials at the World Economic Forum are hopeful a deal on how to tax big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook can be reached between France and the U.S

9. OUSTED GRAMMYS CEO FIRES BACK Deborah Dugan alleges that the Recording Academy removed her after she complained about sexual harassment and pay disparities.

10. WHAT LIKELY WON’T HAPPEN NEXT YEAR Derek Jeter's election to the Hall of Fame marks the seventh straight year with at least one first-ballot honoree, a streak that will probably end in 2021.