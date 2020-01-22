  1. Home
Taiwan’s minister of economic affairs discloses priorities

To this day the total investment in Taiwan by reshoring businesses has reached NT$800 billion (about US$26.5 billion)

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/22 19:47
Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (right) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said on Wednesday that his work priorities for this year are to facilitate investment by reshoring Taiwanese businesses and to increase job opportunities for the people, CNA reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to Taiwan's industrial strength, Shen said that multinational corporations, such as Facebook, Google, Amazon and Nvidia, have invested in Taiwan, making Taiwan an important research center for emerging technologies, according to the report.

With regard to the semiconductor sector, the minister went on to say that the yield of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) five-nanometer chips has reached 90 percent, exceeding those of Samsung and Intel, the report said.

To ensure Taiwan’s leading position in advanced manufacturing processes, the country’s semiconductor sector will invest NT2.7 trillion in the future, making the country a semiconductor advanced manufacturing process center, said the minister, according the report.“We have the needed water and electricity for semiconductor manufacturing ready,” he added.
