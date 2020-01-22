Vice president-elect: No Taiwan, no ROC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Vice President-elect William Lai (賴清德) said Wednesday (Jan. 22) that the "Republic of China (R.O.C.)" will not exist unless "Taiwan" is secure.

During his interview with the Taiwan New Telecommunication (寶島聯播網) radio station, Lai shared his thoughts on Taiwan's Jan. 11 elections. The former premier stressed that the current R.O.C. is no longer the one established by the Kuomintang (KMT) in 1911 and that protecting Taiwan is the only way to guarantee its survival.

Lai also responded to remarks made by KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), who announced Monday (Jan. 20) that he would join the race for the vacant position of party chairman and against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He said that it is a positive thing that KMT members are finally recognizing who their real enemies are.

Regarding the appetite for cross-strait policy reform among younger members of the KMT, Lai acknowledged their efforts and said that the party's election losses might prove beneficial to the pan-blue camp. He added that competition between political parties in Taiwan is normal but stressed that no individual should surrender to CCP pressure.

The DPP veteran encouraged the KMT and its future chairman to allow the participation of more young Taiwanese, who he referred to as the "new force of Taiwan." He emphasized that siding with China is unwise and that it would leave no place for the KMT in Taiwanese politics, reported UDN.