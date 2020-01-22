  1. Home
  2. World

Wuhan mayor closes off Chinese city amid coronavirus fears

Mayor does not want outsiders to enter city or locals to leave

  245
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/22 16:39
Wuhan has rationed the sale of face masks. 

Wuhan has rationed the sale of face masks.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the coronavirus expands outside of China’s borders, the city of Wuhan at the center of the outbreak has banned its employees from leaving until the virus is contained, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 22).

“Outsiders should not enter Wuhan, and people from Wuhan should not go outside unless there are special circumstances,” Taiwan’s BCC news service quoted the city’s mayor, Zhou Xianwang (周先旺), as saying.

At a news conference Wednesday, a central government health official made similar remarks, indicating that the city’s lockdown had received the approval from Beijing, according to BCC.

The order came at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, when millions of Chinese are expected to travel across the country and outside for family visits and holidays.

City employees already received a notice from the Wuhan government on Monday (Jan. 20) telling them not to leave, while one day later, the order was repeated in an “urgent” directive from another city body, mentioning it would remain valid until the virus outbreak was contained.

Zhou described his administration’s task as stopping the spread of the coronavirus inside the city and preventing it from being “exported.”

According to official figures, nine people died in Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan, and more than 400 people across 13 provinces and areas in China contracted the virus.
coronavirus
Wuhan
Wuhan coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

US CDC bootlicks Beijing with bogus map lumping Taiwan in with China
US CDC bootlicks Beijing with bogus map lumping Taiwan in with China
2020/01/22 11:32
Public urged not to panic over Taiwan's 1st confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
Public urged not to panic over Taiwan's 1st confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
2020/01/22 10:40
Transport minister calls for halt to Taiwan-Wuhan flights amid outbreak
Transport minister calls for halt to Taiwan-Wuhan flights amid outbreak
2020/01/22 10:23
Taiwan raises travel alert for Wuhan to orange amid pneumonia fears
Taiwan raises travel alert for Wuhan to orange amid pneumonia fears
2020/01/22 10:16
Breaking News: First case of China coronavirus confirmed in Taiwan
Breaking News: First case of China coronavirus confirmed in Taiwan
2020/01/21 18:45