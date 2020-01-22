Wuhan has rationed the sale of face masks. Wuhan has rationed the sale of face masks. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the coronavirus expands outside of China’s borders, the city of Wuhan at the center of the outbreak has banned its employees from leaving until the virus is contained, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 22).

“Outsiders should not enter Wuhan, and people from Wuhan should not go outside unless there are special circumstances,” Taiwan’s BCC news service quoted the city’s mayor, Zhou Xianwang (周先旺), as saying.

At a news conference Wednesday, a central government health official made similar remarks, indicating that the city’s lockdown had received the approval from Beijing, according to BCC.

The order came at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, when millions of Chinese are expected to travel across the country and outside for family visits and holidays.

City employees already received a notice from the Wuhan government on Monday (Jan. 20) telling them not to leave, while one day later, the order was repeated in an “urgent” directive from another city body, mentioning it would remain valid until the virus outbreak was contained.

Zhou described his administration’s task as stopping the spread of the coronavirus inside the city and preventing it from being “exported.”

According to official figures, nine people died in Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan, and more than 400 people across 13 provinces and areas in China contracted the virus.

