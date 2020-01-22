TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director William Christensen (酈英傑) said on Wednesday (Jan. 22) that the U.S. and Taiwan's shared values would open up more possibilities in the coming year.

Christensen made the remark towards the end of a video the AIT posted on its Facebook page to wish its followers a happy Lunar New Year.

The post includes the video and messages in both Chinese and English. The English message reads, “AIT wishes you a Happy Lunar New Year! In the fruitful Year of the Pig, AIT and Taiwan together accomplished so much. One of the most important milestones for AIT last year was the relocation to our new office complex in Neihu.”

For those who have not yet had a chance to visit the AIT's new home, the message also featured a 109-second virtual tour of the office complex led by a “mouse tour guide." To view the video, visit the AIT Facebook account.