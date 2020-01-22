TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office confirmed on Wednesday (Jan. 22) that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had received a call from Taiwan-friendly U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) to congratulate her on the re-election.

According to the Office, Gardner congratulated Tsai on her success in securing a second mandate and pledged to continue promoting the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and the U.S., especially in the fields of economy and security. The senator also expressed his support for Taiwan’s freedom and democracy in light of growing pressure and challenges from China, said the Office.

The president restated her gratitude to the U.S. Congress for its friendship and support, according to the Office. American support for Taiwan is of the utmost importance for the island nation, and Taiwan looks forward to further strengthening ties with the U.S., the Office cited Tsai as saying.

Gardner has backed bills in favor of Taiwan-U.S. ties over the years, including the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative, or the Taipei Act, which was passed in the Senate last October. The bill, which was co-authored by Gardner and Chris Coons (D-DE), aims to strengthen Taiwan’s global standing and help it retain its allies.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed gratitude to the bipartisan support from Congress. The ministry said it would continue working with the U.S. as well as global partners that share similar values with Taiwan.