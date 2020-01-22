Newly discovered immune cell able to attack various types of cancer. (Wikimedia photo) Newly discovered immune cell able to attack various types of cancer. (Wikimedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team of researchers from the UK may have discovered a "one-size-fits-all" therapy that could treat every cancer known to humankind.

The study on the scientific breakthrough was published Monday (Jan. 20) in the journal Nature Immunology. In the study, researchers from Cardiff University introduced a type of T-cell receptor (TCR), a lymphocyte essential to the immune system, previously unknown to scientists. The newly discovered killer immune cell can scan the body and distinguish between cancerous and healthy cells, according to BBC.

Andrew Sewell, a member of the research team, said that it was "highly unusual" to find a TCR with such a wide range of cancer specificity. He added that the new TCR may provide a different way to "target and destroy cancers in all individuals."

Interestingly, Sewell said that the team was actually looking for something else and that it is beyond excited about the "serendipitous finding." He said that the discovery raises hopes about curing every cancer in the world.

Based on their experiments on mice, the team believes that these T-cells and their receptors can kill skin, leukemia, colon, breast, bone, kidney, and cervical cancers. The scientists pointed out that it is too early to determine the effectiveness of the T-cell, as they are continuing to explore how it operates, according to UDN.