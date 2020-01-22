Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, reaches for the puck against Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) during the first period... Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, reaches for the puck against Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) tries to clear Boston Bruins Anton Blidh, right, away from the goal during the first period of an ... Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) tries to clear Boston Bruins Anton Blidh, right, away from the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) tangles with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hocke... Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) tangles with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boston, Tu... Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand is slammed into the goal by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the third period of an NHL h... Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand is slammed into the goal by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates with fans after his game-tying goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury dur... Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates with fans after his game-tying goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach Ryan McGill, right, yells at his players while head coach Peter DeBoer looks on during a timeout late in the thir... Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach Ryan McGill, right, yells at his players while head coach Peter DeBoer looks on during a timeout late in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bruins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) is congratulated by center Danton Heinen (43) after scoring on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, in ... Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) is congratulated by center Danton Heinen (43) after scoring on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, in net, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) celebrates after scoring on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, rear, during the third period of an NH... Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) celebrates after scoring on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, rear, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) beats Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game... Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) beats Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored with 7:42 left to rally the Boston Bruins past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Tuesday night.

Jake DeBrusk had a tying goal for Boston early in the third period, and Krejci also assisted on Jeremy Lauzon’s first goal of the season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots as Boston entered the All-Star break with a win following a 1-2-1 stretch.

Mark Stone scored 1:24 into the game for Vegas and Nicolas Hague added his first career goal. Nate Schmidt had two assists for the Golden Knights, who fell to 1-1-1 under new coach Peter DeBoer. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves.

The Bruins trailed 1-0 and 2-1, but DeBrusk tied it on a wrist shot 4:26 into the third off a slick pass from Halak. Krejci then scored on his own rebound after tipping a point shot by Brandon Carlo.

Krejci returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury

Hague one-timed a slap shot off a pass from Schmidt for a power-play goal 10:59 into the second period to put the Golden Knights up 2-1.

Lauzon, recalled from Providence of the AHL earlier in the day, got his slap shot past Fleury 11:40 into the first period to tie it at 1.

NOTES: Lauzon has two career goals and both have come against the Golden Knights. ... Tuesday was the last game before the All-Star break for both teams, which follow with bye weeks and won’t play again until Jan. 31. ... Vegas LW Tomas Nosek played in his 200th career game. ... Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk left with about nine minutes remaining, holding his left arm after colliding with Cody Eakin in front of the Bruins’ net. He did not return.

