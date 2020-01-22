  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan raises travel alert for Wuhan to orange amid pneumonia fears

Mainland Affairs Council warns Taiwanese against visiting the Chinese city if not necessary

  242
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/22 10:16
Closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan.

Closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cases of the new Chinese virus soar, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has raised the travel advisory level to “orange” for Wuhan, the Chinese city where the potentially deadly coronavirus originated.

The MAC posted a statement on Tuesday (Jan. 21) asking Taiwanese residents to avoid unnecessary travel to Wuhan, issuing an orange alert, the second-highest level of the four-tier travel advisory, which ranks threats as gray, yellow, orange, or red according to safety risk. The advisory is used by the agency for China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

According to the MAC, community transmissions are evident of the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, which has sickened over 400 globally and claimed 9 lives. Symptoms include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath.

As of Tuesday (Jan. 21), a total of 440 cases had been confirmed in China, with Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, the U.S. also having reported cases. Contact with wild animals illegally traded at a local seafood market, shut down since Jan. 1, has been identified as the cause of transmission by the Chinese health authorities.

Taiwan confirmed its first case on Tuesday (Jan. 21), a Taiwanese national in her 50s who works in Wuhan. The woman, who flew from Wuhan on Wednesday, was immediately transported to a hospital upon arrival after exhibiting pneumonia-related symptoms and testing positive for 2019-nCoV.

People are urged to call the 1922 disease prevention hotline if they exhibit fever and have a history of travel to Wuhan. More information can be found on Taiwan’s Centers of Disease Control website.
pneumonia
coronavirus
2019-nCoV
Wuhan
travel advisory

RELATED ARTICLES

Breaking News: First case of China coronavirus confirmed in Taiwan
Breaking News: First case of China coronavirus confirmed in Taiwan
2020/01/21 18:45
Video shows staff screen all Wuhan-Macau passengers before letting them off plane
Video shows staff screen all Wuhan-Macau passengers before letting them off plane
2020/01/21 17:23
Chinese tourist in E. Taiwan isolated for Wuhan coronavirus symptoms
Chinese tourist in E. Taiwan isolated for Wuhan coronavirus symptoms
2020/01/21 14:55
Any travelers to Taiwan from China with coronavirus symptoms face quarantine
Any travelers to Taiwan from China with coronavirus symptoms face quarantine
2020/01/21 11:25
Notice warns of suspected China coronavirus case in N. Taiwan hospital
Notice warns of suspected China coronavirus case in N. Taiwan hospital
2020/01/21 10:16