TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cases of the new Chinese virus soar, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has raised the travel advisory level to “orange” for Wuhan, the Chinese city where the potentially deadly coronavirus originated.

The MAC posted a statement on Tuesday (Jan. 21) asking Taiwanese residents to avoid unnecessary travel to Wuhan, issuing an orange alert, the second-highest level of the four-tier travel advisory, which ranks threats as gray, yellow, orange, or red according to safety risk. The advisory is used by the agency for China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

According to the MAC, community transmissions are evident of the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, which has sickened over 400 globally and claimed 9 lives. Symptoms include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath.

As of Tuesday (Jan. 21), a total of 440 cases had been confirmed in China, with Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, the U.S. also having reported cases. Contact with wild animals illegally traded at a local seafood market, shut down since Jan. 1, has been identified as the cause of transmission by the Chinese health authorities.

Taiwan confirmed its first case on Tuesday (Jan. 21), a Taiwanese national in her 50s who works in Wuhan. The woman, who flew from Wuhan on Wednesday, was immediately transported to a hospital upon arrival after exhibiting pneumonia-related symptoms and testing positive for 2019-nCoV.

People are urged to call the 1922 disease prevention hotline if they exhibit fever and have a history of travel to Wuhan. More information can be found on Taiwan’s Centers of Disease Control website.