Transport minister calls for halt to Taiwan-Wuhan flights amid outbreak

Transportation minister suggests nation's airlines suspend Taiwan-Wuhan flights as China coronavirus spreads

  415
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/22 10:23

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a Taiwanese woman tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday (Jan. 21), Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) that day asked the nation's airlines to consider suspending flights between Taiwan and Wuhan.

In a press release issued on Tuesday evening, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that a woman in her 50s from southern Taiwan has indeed contracted the new virus that broke out in China, 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-CoV). The CDC then decided to raise its travel advisory for Wuhan to "Warning," the highest level in its three-tier system.

As the epidemic accelerates, Lin on his Facebook page wrote that he had asked the country's four airlines that operate 12 weekly flights to Wuhan to properly evaluate whether it was necessary to suspend the Wuhan route and coordinate simultaneous assessments with Communist China's China Eastern and China Southern Airlines.

However, in the meantime, as Taiwanese continue to fly back to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the priority will be to strengthen quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the disease in Taiwan.

Lin wrote that the CDC has raised its travel advisory for Wuhan to "Warning," and he called on Taiwanese not to visit the area unless absolutely necessary. Lin said that tourists who have purchased tour packages through travel agencies should cancel their itineraries and apply for a refund.

He said that he has also coordinated with travel agencies to suspend all tours in and out of Wuhan. Lin added that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has been instructed to cooperate fully with the Ministry of Health and Welfare in the promotion of quarantine efforts at ports, airports, and train stations and to set up a notification mechanism through travel agents and tour guides.
Wuhan coronavirus
China coronavirus
epidemic
epidemic control
outbreak
2019-novel coronavirus

