Michael Hooper steps down as Waratahs captain

SYDNEY (AP) — Michael Hooper has stepped down as captain of the New South Wales Waratahs for the next Super Rugby season but hopes to continue as Wallabies captain under new head coach Dave Rennie.

Wallabies lock Rob Simmons will take over as Waratahs captain with Kurtley Beale as vice-captain after Hooper decided to relinquish the captaincy role he has held since 2016.

"The decision has been a long one and this has been something on my mind in this environment a good 18 months, so it hasn't been something on a whim," Hooper said Wednesday.

"It's been an honor to represent New South Wales as a player alone but the opportunity to lead a fantastic group of men over the journey to date has been a humbling experience. It's a role that I've thoroughly enjoyed but I feel that the time is right for someone like Rob to lead this group in the season ahead."

Hooper, who has been Wallabies captain since 2017, is likely to meet this week with Rennie who is in Australia to attend the Super Rugby season launch and to meet the coaches of Australia's four franchises.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports