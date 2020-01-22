FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in ... FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame balloting. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 1994, file photo, New York Yankees prospect Derek Jeter poses on the dugout steps at Yankee Stadium in New York, where he was... FILE - In this Sept. 14, 1994, file photo, New York Yankees prospect Derek Jeter poses on the dugout steps at Yankee Stadium in New York, where he was named Baseball America's minor league player of the year. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

FILE - In this July 9, 2011, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter smiles as he speaks about his 3,000th career hit at a press conference after a ... FILE - In this July 9, 2011, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter smiles as he speaks about his 3,000th career hit at a press conference after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

FILE - In this July 9, 2011, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter hits a home run for his 3,000th career hit during the third inning of a basebal... FILE - In this July 9, 2011, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter hits a home run for his 3,000th career hit during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FILE - In this July 1, 2004, file photo, New York Yankees Derek Jeter dives to catch a fly foul ball in the 12th inning during a baseball against the ... FILE - In this July 1, 2004, file photo, New York Yankees Derek Jeter dives to catch a fly foul ball in the 12th inning during a baseball against the Boston Red Sox at New York's Yankee Stadium. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FIEE - In this Oct. 31, 2001, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning home run in the 10th inning as he rounds first bas... FIEE - In this Oct. 31, 2001, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning home run in the 10th inning as he rounds first base in Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honor on Tuesday.

The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.

It was not immediately known which voter didn't choose Jeter.

Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports