Players from both sides walk onto the pitch as a banner of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is displayed in the public stands, before the English Premi... Players from both sides walk onto the pitch as a banner of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is displayed in the public stands, before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle, at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, centre, battles with Everton's Lucas Digne, left, and Mason Holgate during their English Premier League soccer matc... Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, centre, battles with Everton's Lucas Digne, left, and Mason Holgate during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. (Martin Rickett/( / PA via AP)

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his side's second goal of the game against Newcastle United during their English Premier League soccer match at... Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his side's second goal of the game against Newcastle United during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Florian Lejeune scored two injury-time goals to rescue an unlikely point for Newcastle in a 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The second-half substitute took advantage of poor defending by Everton to flick home an overhead kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time and then scramble in an equalizer a minute later at Goodison Park.

Everton looked to be cruising to victory after goals by strikers Moise Kean - his first for the club since his offseason move from Juventus - and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle had only had one shot on target before Lejeune's late intervention.

It ruined what should have been Kean's night after the Italy striker finally produced the performance Everton had been waiting for.

Barely a month ago, Kean was taken off by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson just 18 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute at Manchester United in the lowest point of his short time in England.

The 19-year-old striker has been given a chance to impress by new manager and compatriot Carlo Ancelotti, and marked his first back-to-back Premier League starts with a goal in his 22nd appearance.

Everton's fans had witnessed little of the potential which saw Kean score in four successive appearances last April for the Serie A champions but the teenager might be showing signs of adapting after six months in English football.

His 30th-minute goal was doubled by Calvert-Lewin, who became the first Everton player into double figures in the league this season with a neat second-half finish.

Everton and Newcastle both have 30 points and are stuck in midtable.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports