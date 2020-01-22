  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/22 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 280.90 281.35 279.85 279.85 Down 5.10
Feb 284.35 284.35 279.25 279.45 Down 5.20
Mar 284.70 286.10 279.05 279.35 Down 5.20
Apr 285.15 286.00 279.75 279.85 Down 5.20
May 285.70 286.80 279.95 280.25 Down 5.15
Jun 282.00 282.30 280.55 280.60 Down 5.10
Jul 286.65 286.65 280.70 280.90 Down 5.10
Aug 282.85 282.85 281.30 281.30 Down 5.05
Sep 286.45 286.45 281.20 281.50 Down 5.00
Oct 281.85 Down 5.00
Nov 285.00 285.00 282.10 282.10 Down 4.90
Dec 286.95 286.95 281.75 282.20 Down 4.90
Jan 282.50 Down 4.90
Feb 282.65 Down 4.90
Mar 282.70 Down 4.90
Apr 283.00 Down 4.85
May 283.15 Down 4.85
Jun 283.40 Down 4.85
Jul 283.50 Down 4.85
Aug 283.70 Down 4.85
Sep 283.80 Down 4.85
Oct 284.00 Down 4.85
Nov 284.15 Down 4.85
Dec 284.20 Down 4.85
Mar 284.50 Down 4.85
May 284.60 Down 4.85
Jul 284.75 Down 4.85
Sep 284.90 Down 4.85
Dec 284.95 Down 4.85
Mar 285.05 Down 4.85
May 285.10 Down 4.85
Jul 285.15 Down 4.85
Sep 285.20 Down 4.85
Dec 287.30 Down 4.85
Mar 287.35 Down 4.85
May 287.40 Down 4.85
Jul 287.45 Down 4.85
Sep 287.50 Down 4.85
Dec 287.55 Down 4.85