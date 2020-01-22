New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|280.90
|281.35
|279.85
|279.85 Down 5.10
|Feb
|284.35
|284.35
|279.25
|279.45 Down 5.20
|Mar
|284.70
|286.10
|279.05
|279.35 Down 5.20
|Apr
|285.15
|286.00
|279.75
|279.85 Down 5.20
|May
|285.70
|286.80
|279.95
|280.25 Down 5.15
|Jun
|282.00
|282.30
|280.55
|280.60 Down 5.10
|Jul
|286.65
|286.65
|280.70
|280.90 Down 5.10
|Aug
|282.85
|282.85
|281.30
|281.30 Down 5.05
|Sep
|286.45
|286.45
|281.20
|281.50 Down 5.00
|Oct
|281.85 Down 5.00
|Nov
|285.00
|285.00
|282.10
|282.10 Down 4.90
|Dec
|286.95
|286.95
|281.75
|282.20 Down 4.90
|Jan
|282.50 Down 4.90
|Feb
|282.65 Down 4.90
|Mar
|282.70 Down 4.90
|Apr
|283.00 Down 4.85
|May
|283.15 Down 4.85
|Jun
|283.40 Down 4.85
|Jul
|283.50 Down 4.85
|Aug
|283.70 Down 4.85
|Sep
|283.80 Down 4.85
|Oct
|284.00 Down 4.85
|Nov
|284.15 Down 4.85
|Dec
|284.20 Down 4.85
|Mar
|284.50 Down 4.85
|May
|284.60 Down 4.85
|Jul
|284.75 Down 4.85
|Sep
|284.90 Down 4.85
|Dec
|284.95 Down 4.85
|Mar
|285.05 Down 4.85
|May
|285.10 Down 4.85
|Jul
|285.15 Down 4.85
|Sep
|285.20 Down 4.85
|Dec
|287.30 Down 4.85
|Mar
|287.35 Down 4.85
|May
|287.40 Down 4.85
|Jul
|287.45 Down 4.85
|Sep
|287.50 Down 4.85
|Dec
|287.55 Down 4.85