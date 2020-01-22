GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) — Police on Tuesday assisted state investigators at the Michigan home of a gymnastics coach who had ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The Lansing State Journal posted photos of a man with a police coat carrying a box away from John Geddert’s house in Grand Ledge, west of Lansing. There were others at the scene.

Police Chief Thomas Osterholzer said officers “assisted the attorney general’s office this morning within the city of Grand Ledge.” He declined to offer any other details. The Eaton County sheriff’s office also provided support.

The attorney general's office declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has been representing Geddert in civil lawsuits.

Geddert in 2012 was head coach of the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. Nassar, a doctor at Michigan State University, was the team's doctor and also saw injured gymnasts at Twistars, Geddert's Lansing-area gym for elite athletes.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts with his hands and possessing child pornography.

Geddert has insisted he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar's crimes, although some gymnasts said he was physically abusive and forced them to see Nassar.

Geddert was suspended by USA Gymnastics. He told families in 2018 that he was retiring and transferring management of Twistars to his wife.