TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, recently launched all-flash models in its EonStor CS scale-out NAS family. With the all-flash platform, CS significantly increases processing speed for massive unstructured data, aiming to enable performance-demanding applications, such as 4K broadcasting or real-time streaming in M&E industry and HPC (high performance computing).

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS that can support up to 144 nodes in a cluster with a total of over 100 GBps Read/Write speed and 100PB capacity. With the launch of CS 4025B, an all-flash model, CS is now able to support 3.4/2 GB/s read/write speed per single node. In addition, the CS supports 40GB/s RDMA node-to-node connection, satisfying customer requirements for ultra-high- speed data processing.

Moreover, CS now allows a more flexible architecture with a hybrid configuration of all-flash and all-HDD pools. Users can allocate performance-demanding workloads in the all-flash pool while keeping cold data or capacity-hungry applications in the all-HDD pool. A flexible deployment ensures maximum system efficiency and smarter data management.

HPC and M&E industries benefit the most from this hybrid configuration, since these two industries usually involve massive data volume and high-speed data processing. For example, in HPC applications, users can allocate parallel computing and analysis to the all-flash pool, and then back up or archive massive data in the all-HDD pool. In M&E industry, 4K video broadcasting, post-production, and live streaming normally require very high performance and, thus, suitable for the use of all-flash pool. Apart from this, users can store huge volumes of video files in the all-HDD pool.

