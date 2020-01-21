All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 42 23 10 4 5 55 120 115 Hershey 43 25 13 2 3 55 123 111 Charlotte 41 24 14 3 0 51 136 110 Providence 43 23 16 2 2 50 135 115 Springfield 43 23 18 2 0 48 135 123 WB/Scranton 42 19 16 3 4 45 111 131 Lehigh Valley 42 18 19 1 4 41 101 115 Bridgeport 43 15 23 4 1 35 95 137

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 42 25 13 3 1 54 155 130 Utica 43 25 14 2 2 54 155 132 Rochester 40 21 13 2 4 48 119 108 Toronto 41 21 16 2 2 46 135 132 Laval 42 21 17 3 1 46 123 125 Syracuse 42 20 18 2 2 44 145 151 Cleveland 41 18 20 1 2 39 111 121 Binghamton 40 17 19 4 0 38 114 133

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 42 28 8 4 2 62 137 94 Iowa 43 24 14 3 2 53 133 126 Chicago 43 20 18 3 2 45 106 119 Texas 41 19 18 2 2 42 120 130 Rockford 42 20 20 1 1 42 106 123 Grand Rapids 43 18 19 2 4 42 122 139 Manitoba 44 20 24 0 0 40 120 138 San Antonio 41 14 17 5 5 38 117 133

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 37 27 9 1 0 55 137 96 Stockton 39 24 10 2 3 53 147 113 Colorado 38 21 13 3 1 46 124 114 Ontario 41 18 18 4 1 41 105 150 San Diego 36 17 15 2 2 38 118 108 Bakersfield 39 16 18 4 1 37 115 141 San Jose 37 14 20 1 2 31 123 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Iowa 4, Texas 2

Syracuse 4, Utica 2

Belleville 3, Rockford 0

Stockton 5, Colorado 0

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 0

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.