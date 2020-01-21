All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|42
|23
|10
|4
|5
|55
|120
|115
|Hershey
|43
|25
|13
|2
|3
|55
|123
|111
|Charlotte
|41
|24
|14
|3
|0
|51
|136
|110
|Providence
|43
|23
|16
|2
|2
|50
|135
|115
|Springfield
|43
|23
|18
|2
|0
|48
|135
|123
|WB/Scranton
|42
|19
|16
|3
|4
|45
|111
|131
|Lehigh Valley
|42
|18
|19
|1
|4
|41
|101
|115
|Bridgeport
|43
|15
|23
|4
|1
|35
|95
|137
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|42
|25
|13
|3
|1
|54
|155
|130
|Utica
|43
|25
|14
|2
|2
|54
|155
|132
|Rochester
|40
|21
|13
|2
|4
|48
|119
|108
|Toronto
|41
|21
|16
|2
|2
|46
|135
|132
|Laval
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|123
|125
|Syracuse
|42
|20
|18
|2
|2
|44
|145
|151
|Cleveland
|41
|18
|20
|1
|2
|39
|111
|121
|Binghamton
|40
|17
|19
|4
|0
|38
|114
|133
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|42
|28
|8
|4
|2
|62
|137
|94
|Iowa
|43
|24
|14
|3
|2
|53
|133
|126
|Chicago
|43
|20
|18
|3
|2
|45
|106
|119
|Texas
|41
|19
|18
|2
|2
|42
|120
|130
|Rockford
|42
|20
|20
|1
|1
|42
|106
|123
|Grand Rapids
|43
|18
|19
|2
|4
|42
|122
|139
|Manitoba
|44
|20
|24
|0
|0
|40
|120
|138
|San Antonio
|41
|14
|17
|5
|5
|38
|117
|133
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|37
|27
|9
|1
|0
|55
|137
|96
|Stockton
|39
|24
|10
|2
|3
|53
|147
|113
|Colorado
|38
|21
|13
|3
|1
|46
|124
|114
|Ontario
|41
|18
|18
|4
|1
|41
|105
|150
|San Diego
|36
|17
|15
|2
|2
|38
|118
|108
|Bakersfield
|39
|16
|18
|4
|1
|37
|115
|141
|San Jose
|37
|14
|20
|1
|2
|31
|123
|130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Iowa 4, Texas 2
Syracuse 4, Utica 2
Belleville 3, Rockford 0
Stockton 5, Colorado 0
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 0
Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.