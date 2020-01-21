NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|49
|33
|11
|5
|71
|177
|144
|15-5-4
|18-6-1
|9-7-1
|Boston
|50
|28
|10
|12
|68
|166
|133
|16-2-9
|12-8-3
|10-4-3
|Pittsburgh
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|168
|133
|18-5-3
|13-8-2
|5-2-3
|Tampa Bay
|48
|29
|15
|4
|62
|175
|137
|15-7-2
|14-8-2
|16-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|139
|130
|15-7-3
|13-8-2
|8-7-2
|Columbus
|50
|26
|16
|8
|60
|134
|127
|15-9-2
|11-7-6
|10-5-3
|Florida
|48
|27
|16
|5
|59
|179
|160
|16-8-2
|11-8-3
|9-6-1
|Carolina
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|155
|131
|16-8-1
|12-10-2
|5-10-1
|Philadelphia
|49
|26
|17
|6
|58
|155
|150
|16-4-4
|10-13-2
|8-2-3
|Toronto
|49
|25
|17
|7
|57
|176
|165
|12-6-7
|13-11-0
|7-6-1
|Buffalo
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|145
|152
|14-6-3
|8-14-4
|8-9-1
|Montreal
|50
|22
|21
|7
|51
|155
|157
|10-12-4
|12-9-3
|5-9-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|23
|20
|4
|50
|156
|155
|13-9-2
|10-11-2
|10-4-0
|Ottawa
|48
|17
|23
|8
|42
|130
|163
|12-8-4
|5-15-4
|6-7-4
|New Jersey
|48
|17
|24
|7
|41
|126
|173
|7-9-7
|10-15-0
|5-8-2
|Detroit
|50
|12
|34
|4
|28
|107
|195
|8-16-2
|4-18-2
|5-11-0
|St. Louis
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|158
|134
|17-4-4
|13-7-4
|10-3-1
|Colorado
|49
|28
|15
|6
|62
|179
|143
|14-7-4
|14-8-2
|8-8-2
|Dallas
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|125
|120
|15-7-2
|12-10-2
|10-5-2
|Vancouver
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|162
|149
|16-5-3
|11-13-1
|10-5-1
|Edmonton
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|155
|153
|12-8-3
|14-10-2
|9-6-1
|Calgary
|50
|26
|19
|5
|57
|135
|147
|13-7-3
|13-12-2
|7-6-1
|Vegas
|51
|25
|19
|7
|57
|159
|156
|14-10-3
|11-9-4
|11-5-2
|Arizona
|51
|26
|20
|5
|57
|146
|138
|12-10-2
|14-10-3
|9-6-3
|Winnipeg
|49
|25
|20
|4
|54
|148
|152
|11-11-2
|14-9-2
|7-6-3
|Chicago
|50
|24
|20
|6
|54
|152
|157
|12-11-3
|12-9-3
|6-7-2
|Nashville
|47
|22
|18
|7
|51
|156
|154
|11-9-4
|11-9-3
|7-5-0
|Minnesota
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|152
|164
|13-6-4
|9-15-2
|5-8-1
|San Jose
|50
|21
|25
|4
|46
|130
|167
|13-11-1
|8-14-3
|8-9-1
|Anaheim
|48
|19
|24
|5
|43
|122
|150
|11-9-3
|8-15-2
|5-7-1
|Los Angeles
|50
|18
|27
|5
|41
|125
|158
|11-10-1
|7-17-4
|7-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Florida 5, Minnesota 4
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled