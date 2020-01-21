NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133 Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130 Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127 Florida 48 27 16 5 59 179 160 Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131 Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152 Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled