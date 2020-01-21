TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Yuejin Lantern Festival in Tainan's Yanshui District opened on Jan. 18 and will continue until Feb. 16, CNA reported.

Under the theme of “mirage,” the festival showcases 51 installment art lantern pieces, including works by colleges and universities in Taiwan and works by artists from Japan, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, the news agency said.

The Yuejin Lantern Festival is a major brand among Taiwan’s artistic lantern festivals and complements the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, which is held on Feb. 7 – 8 this year, said Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲).

Sources from Tainan’s Cultural Affairs Bureau said that this year’s Yuejin Lantern Festival is bigger than ever in scale and features more display areas that expand from the old harbor area to some historic lanes and alleys in town. The event also features more inventive multimedia works than ever, which can be reached by frequent shuttle bus services.

In addition, hand puppet shows and movies at Yongcheng Theater, a display of daffodil sculpture works on Qiaonan Old Street, and colorful flowers along Xinyi Road have made the small town even more attractive, the report added.

For more information about the 2020 Yuejin Lantern Festival, please refer to the event's official website.



(Tainan City Government photo)