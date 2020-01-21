10 Things to Know for Today

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Ja... Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during their first round singles match at the Australia... Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

An anti-government protester is sprayed by a water canon during ongoing protests against the political elites who have ruled the country since decades... An anti-government protester is sprayed by a water canon during ongoing protests against the political elites who have ruled the country since decades, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Lebanese security forces used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets in clashes with hundreds of anti-government protesters outside the country's Parliament on Sunday, as violence continued to escalate in a week of rioting in the capital. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Visitors take pictures of Mount Fuji from Shibuya Sky observation deck Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. Located on the rooftop... Visitors take pictures of Mount Fuji from Shibuya Sky observation deck Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. Located on the rooftop of Shibuya Scramble Square, a 47-story high-rise that opened in November, 2019, the observatory is Tokyo's newest open-air observation deck, overlooking the famous Shibuya scramble crossing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A woman takes pictures of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The... A woman takes pictures of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 20 until Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Democratic presidential rivals Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders link arms during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march on Monday, Jan. ... Democratic presidential rivals Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders link arms during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20,... Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. More than a thousand Central American migrants hoping to reach United States marooned in Guatemala are walking en masse across a river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

Travelers wear face masks as they sit in a waiting room at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. A fourth person has di... Travelers wear face masks as they sit in a waiting room at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. A fourth person has died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, authorities said Tuesday, as more places stepped up medical screening of travelers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Marine One carrying US President Donald Trump travels to the Davos landing zone in Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. President Trump arrived in Swi... Marine One carrying US President Donald Trump travels to the Davos landing zone in Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. President Trump arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday to start a two-day visit to the World Economic Forum. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives in Davos, Switzerland on Marine One, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. President Trump arrived in Switzerland o... US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives in Davos, Switzerland on Marine One, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. President Trump arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday to start a two-day visit to the World Economic Forum. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW IMPEACHMENT TRIAL WILL RESUME Amid a fight over rules for debate, with Republicans pushing for swift proceedings and Democrats warning of a “cover-up.”

2. ‘PLEASE TAKE EVERY POSSIBLE PRECAUTION’ Anxieties grow after a Chinese government expert reveals that an outbreak of the new coronavirus can be spread from one person to another.

3. TRUMP SELLS AMERICA OVERSEAS The U.S. president touts an American economic turnaround at a global conference in Switzerland as the Senate impeachment trial is set to resume.

4. WHERE GOVERNMENT IS REALLOCATING OPIOID FUNDS Washington will allow states to use federal money earmarked for the epidemic to help growing numbers of people struggling with meth and cocaine, the AP learns.

5. WHITE HOUSE HOPEFULS GET HELP ON THE TRAIL Surrogates will become even more important this week as four senators running for president will be stuck in Washington to serve as jurors for Trump's impeachment trial.

6. ‘DO NOT FORGET BUT TRY TO FORGIVE’ A unique photo exhibition is just one of the various events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

7. ‘WE ARE IN NO-MAN’S LAND’ Hundreds of Central American migrants are stranded on the river border between Guatemala and Mexico after running up against lines of Mexican National Guard troops.

8. FOR THE CURIOUS, AN OBSTRUCTED VIEW Americans who want to follow Trump's impeachment saga and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape trial through the media will find many viewing obstacles.

9. GRETA THUNBERG SCOLDS DAVOS ELITES The Swedish teenager and other activists say they hope their generation has found its voice and can work with those in power to bring about change to limit climate change.

10. SHARAPOVA SHORT ON ANSWERS AFTER AUSTRALIAN OPEN OUSTER The five-time major champion has lost in the first round at three consecutive Grand Slam tournaments for the first time in her career.