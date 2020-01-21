SEF Chairwoman Chang Hsiao-yueh (third from right). SEF Chairwoman Chang Hsiao-yueh (third from right). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government will hold a special information meeting after the Lunar New Year to explain the new Anti-Infiltration Act to Taiwanese investors in China, Straits Exchange Foundation Chairwoman Chang Hsiao-yueh (張小月) said Tuesday (Jan. 21).

The law, which was passed just before the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections and officially promulgated on Jan. 15, caused unease in some circles because they thought it might restrict business ties with China.

However, the law mainly targets foreign interference in Taiwanese elections, such as the funding of Taiwanese politicians.

Chang told a meeting of Taiwanese teachers working in China Tuesday that regular business people had nothing to fear from the new legislation, since Taiwan was being governed under the rule of law and would not return to the White Terror era, CNA reported.

The act would only deal with illegal interference in elections and politics, including the foreign funding of candidates and the disruption of elections and other democratic processes, Chang emphasized.

