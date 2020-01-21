  1. Home
U.S. plans new visa rules to stop birth tourism: CNN

Pacific island of Saipan has turned into favorite destination

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/21 18:10
A child born in Florida of Russian parents. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States Department of State plans to change visa rules in order to prevent foreign visitors giving birth on U.S. soil to ensure their children automatically receive the country’s citizenship, CNN reported Tuesday (Jan. 21).

The report follows an incident involving a Hong Kong airline demanding a passenger take a test proving she was not pregnant before being allowed to board a flight to Saipan, a U.S.-controlled island in the Pacific.

The Northern Mariana Islands, which include Saipan, have taken measures to limit birthright citizenship.

CNN reported that the State Department was preparing the visa revision, though more details about the new rules were not available.

Last year, three people were charged with profiting from “birth tourism” in the U.S. by running companies and “maternity hotels” for mainly Chinese women, CNN reported.
birth tourism
Saipan
visa
State Department

