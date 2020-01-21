  1. Home
Video shows staff screen all Wuhan-Macau passengers before letting them off plane

Technicians seen checking all passengers on Wuhan to Macau flight for signs of China coronavirus

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/21 17:23
Technician screening passenger. (Weibo screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Monday (Jan. 20) showing men in protective gear checking passengers for fever on a plane from Wuhan as the China coronavirus spreads.

On Monday, a video surfaced on Weibo of men covered from head to toe in plastic protective gear as they held thermometers to the foreheads of passengers on a flight from Wuhan. A female passenger surnamed Cheng (程) said that the footage was shot on Air China Flight CA 119, which flew from Wuhan to Macau on Jan. 12, according to the Weibo page Headline News (头条新闻).

According to the post, the plane had just landed in Macau and passengers were being screened one by one for signs of fever. Passengers were only released if they had a normal temperature.

In the 24 hours since the video was posted, it has gained over 2 million views on Weibo. Reddit user RandomUserKnowledge (Twitter account @descoladoen) then posted the video on the social media platform later that day, where it soon gained 433 upvotes.

As of publication, the number of confirmed cases of the virus, named 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), has reached 300 worldwide, and four deaths have been attributed to the disease in China.

Flight from Wuhan to Macau (+ info in the replies) from r/China
