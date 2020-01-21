TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To provide easier access to floral products for Taiwanese citizens before the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taipei Flower Market in Neihu has decided to launch 24-hour operations from Monday (Jan. 20) to Friday (Jan. 24).

As the Lunar New Year approaches, well-known shopping locations such as Dihua Street and the Taipei First Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Market are packed with people shopping for New Year's presents and sundries. Since Taiwanese have a tradition of giving flowers to relatives as a symbol of good luck, the Taipei Flower Market is another popular spot.

The Taipei City government said that more than 200 stands at the flower market will remain open for 108 straight hours so that citizens can select the flowers they desire early in the morning or late at night, reported UDN. The city government added that farm products will also be available for purchase at the market.

Although the prices of floral decorations have been hiked up 20 percent since the holiday season began, the flower market is still expecting an overwhelming number of shoppers. The Jianguo Weekend Flower Market, one of the most renowned destinations for tourists and locals alike, has also extended its operating hours and will provide service from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Thursday (Jan. 23), reported CardU News.